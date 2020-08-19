SLZ vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 20th, 2020

Match 5 of the Caribbean Premier League pits the St Lucia Zouks against defending champions Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The Tridents began their campaign with a nail-biting win against the Patriots courtesy of an excellent all-round performance from Mitchell Santner. They will be eyeing another win on Thursday, although the Zouks aren't ones to be taken lightly.

Despite having a youthful squad, the Zouks also have some experience to fall back on in the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Darren Sammy. With this being their second game, the Zouks should have a better idea of the conditions and will field a very strong side.

Although the Tridents are the favourites to win this game, the Zouks are more than capable of springing a surprise, which should make for a good contest in Trinidad

Squads to choose from

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Barbados Tridents

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse and Hayden Walsh

Match Details

Match: St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents

Date: 20th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, the pitch is on the slower side with the spinners ruling the roost in the middle overs. However, the batsmen have also been able to play their shots with the likes of Narine and Hetmyer scoring fifties at a decent rate on Tuesday.

The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on in the innings, which should make for a good match-up against the openers in the powerplay. All in all, another relatively low-scoring game awaits, with both sides looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

SLZ vs BAR CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLZ vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Najibullah Zadran, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Obed McCoy and Zahir Khan

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Najibullah Zadran, Mitchell Santner, Rakheem Cornwall, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Scott Kuggeleijn and Zahir Khan

Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope