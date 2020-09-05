SLZ vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 6th, 2020

The league phase of the CPL draws to a close as the Jamaica Tallawahs take on the St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Sunday.

Both teams are already assured of a top-four finish, but there is much more at stake in this fixture. While a win for the Zouks will take them to the second spot, it is all about momentum for the Tallawahs, who have found wins hard to come by of late.

The Tallawahs will take comfort from their victory against the Zouks earlier in the season, courtesy of an Asif Ali special. However, much has changed for both sides since then, with the Zouks' all-rounders wreaking havoc in the competition.

All in all, another entertaining game beckons with both sides having one eye on the all-important semi-finals.

Squads to choose from

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Predicted Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks

Kimani Melius, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Jamaica Tallawahs

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Veerasammy Permaul and Fidel Edwards

Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks

Date: 6th September 2020, at 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Pitch Report

Inclement weather is on the forecast for Sunday, although at least a rain-curtailed game should take place in Trinidad. In such a scenario, the pacers should get the ball to swing around a bit early on.

While it can be difficult to grip the ball, the spinners will also have a part to play, especially with the amount on turn on offer. Both sides will look to chase upon winning the toss, with DLS likely to have a say in the outcome.

SLZ vs JAM CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLZ vs JAM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Scott Kuggeleijn and Veerasammy Permaul

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Kesrick Williams and Veerasammy Permaul

Captain: Andre Fletcher, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell