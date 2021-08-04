SMP vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Madurai Panthers will take on Chepauk Super Gillies in the 22nd match of the TNPL on 4th August at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Madurai Panthers have been climbing up the charts and are now in third position in the points table with two wins and as many losses. They defeated the Tamizhans in the last game by 81 runs and would look to play the same way in this match as well.

On the other hand, Chepauk Super Gillies are just below the Panthers in fourth position in the points table with two wins and a loss. They crushed the Dragons by 24 runs in their previous game and will be hoping to continue their momentum.

SMP vs CSG Probable Playing 11 Today

Madurai Panthers

P Praveen Kumar (WK), Arun Karthik, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (C), Jagatheesan Kousik, Sugenthiran, K Deeban Lingesh, Aushik Srinivas, R Silambarasan, V Gowtham, B Rocky

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (C), N Jagadeesan (WK), S Sujay, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Harish Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Jaganath Sinivas, Sandeep Warrier

Match Details

SMP vs CSG, TNPL 2021

Date and Time: 4th August, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium offers a great deal of assistance to spin bowlers. Due to the dryness in the wicket, spinners will play a crucial role in containing the batsmen.

The team that wins the toss will most likely choose to bat first.

Today’s SMP vs CSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Narayan Jagadeesan: Jagadeesan has excelled with the bat for Chepauk, scoring 187 runs in three innings and is the fourth highest run-getter of the tournament so far.

Batsmen

NS Chaturved: Chaturved has led from the front and has been brilliant so far for the Panthers, scoring 135 runs in five games.

Uthirasamy Sasidev: Sasidev has been consistent for the Super Gillies, scoring 91 runs from three innings, and is expected to deliver once again.

All-rounders

Jagatheesan Kousik: Kousik has been brilliant in both aspects of the game, scoring 146 runs and taking seven wickets thus far. He is a must-pick for today's SMP vs CSG Dream11 team.

Rajgopal Satish: Satish has six wickets under his belt in four games which includes a brilliant five-wicket haul. He can be a game-changer in today’s game.

Bowlers

Kiran Akash: Akash has been a key bowler for the Panthers so far. He has six wickets to his name and his ability to contain batters makes him a lethal bowler.

Ravi Sai Kishore: Sai Kishore started his TNPL 2021 campaign brilliantly as he grabbed four wickets in the previous encounter against the Dragons.

Top 5 best players to pick in SMP vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

Jagatheesan Kousik- 465 points

Narayan Jagadeesan- 327 points

Rajgopal Satish- 271 points

NS Chaturved- 227 points

R Silambarasan- 215 points

Important stats for SMP vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

Jagatheesan Kousik- 5 matches, 146 runs, 7 wickets

Narayan Jagadeesan - 3 innings, 187 runs

NS Chaturved - 5 matches, 135 runs

Rajgopal Satish - 4 matches, 6 wickets

Ravi Sai Kishore - 1 match, 4 wickets

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Narayan Jagadeesan, NS Chaturved, Anirudh Sitaram, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Jagatheesan Kousik, Harish Kumar, Rajgopal Satish, Ramalingan Rohit, Kiran Akash, R Silambarasan, Ravi Sai Kishore

Captain: Jagatheesan Kousik Vice-Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Narayan Jagadeesan, NS Chaturved, Anirudh Sitaram, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sonu Yadav, Rajgopal Satish, Aushik Srinivas, Kiran Akash, R Silambarasan, Ravi Sai Kishore

Captain: Ravi Sai Kishore Vice-Captain: NS Chaturved

