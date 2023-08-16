SOB vs BPH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 16th, 2023

The Southern Brave will lock horns with the Birmingham Phoenix in the 22nd match of The Hundred Men’s 2023 on Wednesday August 16. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host this contest.

Under the leadership of Leus du Plooy, the Brave has won two encounters and lost two after five matches, with one contest ending without a result. They are currently fourth in the table and would love to move up as the tournament progresses to the business end.

On the other hand, the Phoenix, led by Moeen Ali, hold the wooden spoon with just one win from five encounters, while two of their contests yielded no result. They need to regroup quickly if they are to make it into the top half of the table.

Without any further ado, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the SOB vs BPH Dream11 game.

#3 Liam Livingstone (BPH) - 9 Credits

The Birmingham Phoenix batting all-rounder has nine credits and is undoubtedly the most valuable player to have in your fantasy XI. Liam Livingstone has scored 58 runs from three innings in this year's edition of The Hundred.

Moreover, he has showcased his bowling prowess by picking a wicket with the ball in hand. Given his ability to do well in both departments, Livingstone is a good vice-captain option for your SOB vs BPH Dream11 team.

#2 Devon Conway (SOB) - 9 Credits

Southern Brave opening batter Devon Conway is yet to join the party at The Hundred and has not reached the heights he managed in the 2023 Indian Premier League. In five innings, he has mustered only 70 runs.

However, Conway is known for his hard-hitting skills and we can expect him to make a strong comeback in this encounter. The Kiwi could prove to be an impressive vice-captain for your fantasy team for this game.

#1 Chris Jordan (SOB) - 9 Credits

Southern Brave all-rounder Chris Jordan is undoubtedly the most valuable captaincy choice for your SOB vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

The all-rounder has amassed 92 runs from two innings with the bat, while also scalping three wickets in one innings. Given his capability to rack up valuable fantasy points in both the batting and bowling departments, Jordan is the best captaincy pick for this match.

