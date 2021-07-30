SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 11

Match 11 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Southern Brave taking on Birmingham Phoenix at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

The Southern Brave, despite all their riches in terms of personnel, have underwhelmed. Yet to win a game in The Hundred, the Southern Brave will be eyeing a big win against Birmingham Phoenix, who in turn look to return to winning ways in this much-awaited clash.

SOB vs BPH Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB XI

James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills and Jacob Lintott

BPH XI

Miles Hammond, Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke (wk), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir and Tom Helm

Match Details

SOB vs BPH, The Hundred Men's 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 30th July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

Although inclement weather could play spoilsport, a rain-curtailed match should take place at the Rose Bowl. The pacers should get the ball to swing in the early overs, keeping the batters on their toes. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle with teams likely to prioritize wickets in hand towards the end of the innings. Both sides will look to chase upon winning the toss, given the uncertainty around the weather.

Today's SOB vs BPH Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock blitzed his way to a seven-ball 21 before throwing his wicket away. However, if his recent form was any indication of things to come, he is a must-have in any SOB vs BPH Dream11 team.

Batsmen

Devon Conway: Southern Brave batsman Devon Conway has had to drop down to number three in the batting order due to Quinton de Kock's arrival. But Conway's skill-set against both pace and spin makes him a good option for his game.

Finn Allen: Conway's Wellington Firebirds teammate Finn Allen has had a fairly successful English summer with Lancashire. He is due for a big score for Phoenix and this could well be the perfect chance to get things back on track.

All-rounders

Chris Jordan: England pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for the Southern Brave while the rest were taken to the cleaners against Welsh Fire. Expect Jordan to back that up with a few wickets in today's must-win The Hundred game.

Liam Livingstone: Birmingham Phoenix all-rounder Liam Livingstone hasn't translated his T20 form to The Hundred yet. With conditions suiting both his batting and bowling skill-set, Livingstone is a must-have in your SOB vs BPH Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Imran Tahir: Although veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir hasn't missed a beat in The Hundred, he hasn't picked up a heap of wickets. Given the nature of the track, Tahir could well be a brilliant selection ahead of the game.

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills is known for his searing pace and uncanny back-of-the-hand slower balls in the death overs. However, Mills hasn't really fired in The Hundred yet and will be eyeing a return to form at the expense of Birmingham on Friday.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOB vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Benny Howell (BPH) - 121 points

Moeen Ali (BPH) - 115 points

Ross Whiteley (SOB) - 88 points

Adam Milne (BPH) - 80 points

Liam Livingstone (BPH) - 77 points

Important stats for SOB vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock: 302 runs in seven T20I matches in 2021; Bat Average: 43.14

Devon Conway: 299 runs in eightT20I innings in 2021; Bat Average: 59.80

Liam Livingstone: 37 runs and one wicket in two The Hundred matches

Imran Tahir: 13 wickets in seven PSL 2021 matches, Bowl SR - 11.54

Chris Jordan: 73 wickets in 65 T20I matches, Bowl SR - 18.73

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Devon Conway, Matt Hammond, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Danny Briggs, Imran Tahir and Craig Overton

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

SOP vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Danny Briggs, Imran Tahir and Tymal Mills

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

