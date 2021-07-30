SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 11

Match 11 of the Hundred Women's 2021 has Southern Brave Women taking on Birmingham Phoenix Women at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

The Southern Brave have been one of the in-form teams in The Hundred with two wins in two games. However, they will need to come up with a complete performance against Amy Jones and Birmingham Phoenix, who will look to build on their win against the Manchester Originals last week. Some of the best women cricketers in the world, such as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, are set to take to the field, making for a cracking contest.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Carla Rudd (wk), Fi Morris, Charlotte Taylor and Lauren Bell

BPH-W XI

Erin Burns, Shafali Verma, Emily Arlott, Amy Jones (c&wk), Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Kristie Gordon and Abtaha Maqsood

Match Details

SOB-W vs BPH-W, The Hundred Women's 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 30th July 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

A good batting track with some help on offer for the bowlers is expected at the Rose Bowl. While the pacers should get the ball to move around initially, the spinners will have a bigger say in the middle overs. The batters will look to go on the attack early on and set a platform for a big score. Wickets in hand will be key, with 120-130 being a decent total in this format at the venue. Although the weather forecast isn't great for Friday, we should have some action at the Rose Bowl.

Today's SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Amy Jones: Amy Jones showed glimpses of her ability in the previous game with a 17-ball 31. With form on her side, expect the England international to continue to plunder runs in the middle order for the Phoenix.

Batters

Shafali Verma: Young Shafali Verma is yet to get going in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix. The Indian opener is due for a big knock, making her a must-have in your SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 team.

Danielle Wyatt: Another opener who is due for a big knock in The Hundred, Danielle Wyatt is one of the most exciting batters in world cricket. With ample experience under her belt, Wyatt could prove to be a handful for the Phoenix in today's fixture.

All-rounders

Stafanie Taylor: Stafanie Taylor has impressed for the Southern Brave with timely knocks in the middle order. With spin expected to play a part in the middle overs, Taylor could be a brilliant option for captaincy in your SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 team.

Georgia Elwiss: Georgia Elwiss picked up a few wickets in Phoenix's win over the Manchester Originals to get her The Hundred campaign up and running. Given her clever use of change-ups, she should be a handful at the Rose Bowl for Southern Brave batters.

Bowlers

Lauren Bell: Lauren Bell has been a revelation in The Hundred, with the lanky pacer hitting hard lengths to good effect. With calls for her to even make the Ashes side later in the year, she is definitely one to watch out for in today's game.

Issy Wong: Another young English pacer, Issy Wong has been brilliant all throughout the summer with her ability to swing the ball at a decent pace troubling the opposition batters. Given the swing-friendly conditions at Southampton, Wong could well add a couple more wickets to her tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Anya Shrubsole (SOB-W) - 186 points

Kristie Gordon (BPH-W) - 150 points

Lauren Bell (SOB-W) - 138 points

Amy Jones (BPH-W) - 135 points

Stafanie Taylor (SOB-W) - 115 points

Important stats for SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Shafali Verma: 665 runs in 25 W20I matches; SR: 145.19

Danielle Wyatt: 1798 runs in 98 WT20I innings; SR: 123.40

Lauren Bell: Four wickets in two The Hundred matches, Bowl Average: 10.50

Georgia Elwiss: Eight wickets in 14 WT20I matches, ER - 5.92

Stafanie Taylor: 62 runs in two The Hundred matches, SR - 121.56

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Kristie Gordon, Lauren Bell and Issy Wong

Captain: Danielle Wyatt. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Sophia Dunkley, Amanda Wellington, Stafanie Taylor, Emily Arlott, Georgia Elwiss, Kristie Gordon, Lauren Bell and Abhata Maqsood

Captain: Danielle Wyatt. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Edited by Samya Majumdar