SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 6th, 2023

Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) and Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) will face off in the eighth match of the Hundred Women's competition at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Sunday, August 6.

Southern Brave began the tournament with a victory against the Trent Rockets Women but couldn’t maintain the winning momentum. They suffered a four-run loss in their second encounter against the Welsh Fire Women.

Nevertheless, the team boasts some outstanding players like Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt and Chloe Tryon, who are expected to deliver some consistent performances. These three are definitely the players to watch out for from the Brave’s side.

Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers Women had a strong start to the competition with a win over Birmingham Phoenix Women by seven wickets. They will be eager to continue their positive momentum in the upcoming encounter as well.

In the previous game, Phoebe Litchfield with 42 runs at No. 3 and Davidson Richards with 11 runs and three wickets were the standout performances that made a significant impact for the Superchargers.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 game.

#3 Chloe Tryon (SOB-W) - 7.5 Credits

WBBL - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers

Batting in the top and middle order, Chloe Tryon has managed to score 31 runs in two matches so far. However, her true strength lies in her impressive finishing skills in the death overs and there are high expectations on her to come up with a big score in this encounter.

Additionally, Tryon has proved her bowling prowess in this shortest format of the game. As a left-arm orthodox bowler, she has already picked up one wicket from two matches with a good economy. This all-round performance makes her an excellent vice-captain for your fantasy XI for the SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 game.

#2 Alice Davidson-Richards (NOS-W) - 8.5 Credits

South East Stars v Northern Diamonds - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Northern Superchargers will heavily rely on the services of Alice Davidson-Richards, their valuable batting all-rounder. Despite batting at No. 5, she made a quick impact by scoring 11 runs off five balls in the team’s season opener.

What makes Alice more intriguing is her exceptional performance. She displayed her remarkable skills by picking up three wickets and bundling the opposition out to a low score in the previous game. She can be a promising captaincy choice in your fantasy team for the SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 game.

#1 Smriti Mandhana (SOB-W) - 8.5 Credits

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Smriti Mandhana has been in sensational form in the ongoing tournament, emerging as the leading run-scorer, amassing 125 runs from just two innings. The left-handed opening batter is comfortable facing any bowler right from the power play to the middle overs.

Interestingly, Mandhana is also the leading run-scorer of all time in the competition’s history. This exceptional record makes her the safest and most reliable captaincy choice for the SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 game.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Contest? Smriti Mandhana Alice Davidson Richards 0 votes