SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Final

The final of the Hundred Women's 2021 has the Southern Brave taking on the Oval Invincibles at Lord's in London on Saturday.

The Southern Brave have been rampant in The Hundred so far with just one loss to their names. Although they will look to keep their momentum intact, they face a strong Oval Invincibles side boasting a strong bowling attack, setting up an exciting clash with the trophy on the line.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI-W XI

Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (c), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp

SOB-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Gaby Lewis, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell and Tara Norris

Match Details

SOB-W vs OVI-W, The Hundred Women's, The Final

Date and Time: 21st August 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Lord's despite some help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some swing for the new-ball bowlers, the batters will look to dominate from the word go. The spinners will play a significant role in the middle overs with wickets in hand being key towards the backend. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130-140 being a decent total at the iconic Lord's.

Today's SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Carla Rudd: Although Carla Rudd hasn't done much with the bat, she has been fairly solid when given a chance down the order. She should get the nod over Sarah Bryce, with her glovework also playing into her favor.

Batter

Danielle Wyatt: Danielle Wyatt has been brilliant with the bat at the top of the order with a heap of runs to her name. However, in the absence of Smriti Mandhana, Wyatt will be one to watch out for as she will look to make good use of the conditions first-up.

All-rounder

Dane van Niekerk: Dane van Niekerk has been the standout player for the Oval Invincibles, providing the balance with both the bat and ball. With form on her side as well, one can expect her to deliver some points in the final.

Bowler

Tash Farrant: Tash Farrant has been sensational with over 15 wickets to her name. Her ability to nail yorkers holds her in good stead, making her a must-have in your SOB-W vs OV-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W) - 558 points

Tash Farrant (OVI-W) - 576 points

Danielle Wyatt (SOB-W) - 344 points

Important stats for SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Danielle Wyatt: 208 runs in 8 The Hundred matches, SR:132.48

Dane van Niekerk: 233 runs and 7 wickets in 9 The Hundred matches

Tash Farrant: 18 wickets in 9 The Hundred matches; SR: 8.83

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Carla Rudd, Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk, Alice Capsey, Amanda Wellington, Stafanie Taylor, Tash Farrant, Anya Shrubsole and Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Danielle Wyatt. Vice-captain: Fran Wilson

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carla Rudd, Danielle Wyatt, Gaby Lewis, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk, Alice Capsey, Amanda Wellington, Stafanie Taylor, Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell and Mady Villiers

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-captain: Fran Wilson

