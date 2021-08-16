SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 30

Match 30 of the Hundred Women's 2021 has Southern Brave Women taking on the Oval Invincibles Women at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

The Southern Brave, who are already assured of a place in the top-three, will look to sustain their momentum heading into the knockouts. But they face a strong Oval Invincibles side who will look to join the Southern Brave in the knockouts with a win today.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI-W XI

Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (c), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp

SOB-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Gaby Lewis, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell and Tara Norris

Match Details

SOB-W vs OVI-W, The Hundred Women's, Match 30

Date and Time: 16th August 2021, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Rose Bowl with some help on offer for the bowlers. Despite there being some bounce and swing available for the pacers, they will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries due to the nature of the track. The spinners will be key in the middle overs, with wickets in hand being crucial. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being par at the venue.

Today's SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Carla Rudd: Although Carla Rudd has impressed in her brief cameos down the order, she could be in for a more significant role in the game. With Rudd holding her own with the gloves, she is a decent option ahead of this clash.

Batter

Danielle Wyatt: Danielle Wyatt has been one of the best openers in The Hundred. With Smriti Mandhana not available for the Southern Brave, Wyatt will be key at the top of the order, making her a crucial selection for this game.

All-rounder

Dane van Niekerk: Dane van Niekerk has led from the front for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. With the pitch expected to help the spinners, she is certainly a must-have in your SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tash Farrant: Tash Farrant has been brilliant with the ball in hand with a heap of wickets under her belt. With a place in the knockouts up for grabs, Farrant will be key for the Oval Invincibles in today's fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W) - 468 points

Tash Farrant (OVI-W) - 397 points

Danielle Wyatt (SOB-W) - 317 points

Important stats for SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Danielle Wyatt: 188 runs in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 137.22

Dane van Niekerk: 200 runs and 6 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches

Tash Farrant: 12 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches; SR: 10.00

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Carla Rudd, Danielle Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Anya Shrubsole, Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers and Lauren Bell.

Captain: Dane van Niekerk. Vice-captain: Danielle Wyatt

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carla Rudd, Danielle Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Maia Bouchier, Marizanne Kapp, Anya Shrubsole, Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers and Lauren Bell.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt. Vice-captain: Fran Wilson

Edited by Samya Majumdar