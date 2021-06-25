SOM vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 25, 2021 

Somerset will lock horns with Hampshire in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday.

Somerset are currently sixth in the South Group points table with two wins and as many losses from their six T20 Blast matches. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a seven-wicket win over Surrey Cricket. Somerset, who are on a two-game winning run, will be buoyed by the inclusion of prolific Kiwi batsman Devon Conway.

Hampshire, on the other hand, have won just one out of their six T20 Blast matches and currently find themselves languishing in the penultimate position in the South Group standings. Their last two games against Surrey and Gloucestershire were abandoned due to rain. Prior to that, Hampshire lost to Middlesex CCC by three wickets. They will welcome experienced New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who was part of the Kiwis' World Test Championship triumph.

In the last five meetings between the two teams, Somerset have won four times, with Hampshire emerging victorious just once.

Squads to choose from

Somerset CCC

Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Banton (WK), George Bartlett, Eddie Byrom, Devon Conway, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed and Max Waller.

Hampshire Hawks

James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (WK), James Fuller, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Bradley Wheal, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Prest, Toby Albert and Scott Currie.

Probable Playing XIs

Somerset CCC

Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Banton (WK), George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton.

Hampshire Hawks

James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (WK), James Fuller, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Bradley Wheal, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Currie.

Match Details

Match: Somerset CCC vs Hampshire Hawks, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 25th June 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a batting paradise, where the ball comes nicely on to the bat, enabling the batsmen to play shots on the up. As the wicket will remain true throughout the match, chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss. Another high-scoring T20 Blast game is likely on the cards, with the average first innings score at the venue being 194 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOM vs HAM)

SOM vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Devon Conway, James Hildreth, James Vince, D Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Colin de Grandhomme, Josh Davey, Craig Overton, Mason Crane.

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: D Arcy Short.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Devon Conway, James Hildreth, James Vince, D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis Gregory, Colin de Grandhomme, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Mason Crane.

Captain: D Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Lewis Gregory.

