SOM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For T20 Blast 3rd Quarter-final

The third quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Somerset take on Lancashire at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Thursday.

Somerset were one of the more impressive teams in the league phase. Despite boasting the likes of Tom Banton and Lewis Gregory, they will need to be wary of a strong Lancashire side. With some of the best cricketers of the T20 Blast taking centre-stage, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Taunton.

SOM vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory (c), James Hildreth, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Max Waller, Marchant de Lange and Josh Davey

LAN XI

Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Luke Wells, Dane Vilas (c&wk), Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Luke Wood and Matt Parkinson

Match Details

SOM vs LAN, 3rd Quarter-final, T20 Blast 2021

Date and Time: 26th August 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Taunton with some help available for the bowlers as well. The pacers should get the new ball to swing around with the spinners likely to get the ball to skid as well. However, the dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers, making conditions favorable to the batters. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with anything over 165 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s SOM vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton: Although Tom Banton didn't have the best of campaigns in The Hundred, he is still Somerset's best bet with the bat. Explosive at the top of the order, Banton is surely one to keep an eye out for in today's game.

Batsman

Alex Davies: Alex Davies has been one of Lancashire's best batsmen in recent years with his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking being a valuable asset. With Jos Buttler and Finn Allen unavailable, Davies will hold the key to the top order.

All-rounder

Lewis Gregory: Somerset captain Lewis Gregory shone in patches in the T20 Blast league phase with 12 wickets to his name. However, Gregory is due for a big knock with the bat, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Matt Parkinson: Star leggie Matt Parkinson has enjoyed a fine summer with his bowling prowess garnering praise from all around the world. In the absence of Saqib Mahmood, Parkinson will be the go-to bowler for Lancashire and should ideally deliver some points in your SOM vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOM vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Steven Croft (LAN) - 550 points

Marchant de Lange (SOM) - 529 points

Luke Wood (LAN) - 517 points

Important Stats for SOM vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Tom Banton: 236 runs in 7 T20 Blast 2021 matches, SR: 195.04

Liam Livingstone: 254 runs in 5 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bat Average: 63.50

Lewis Gregory: 12 wickets in 8 T20 Blast 2021 matches; Bowl Average: 11.50

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2021)

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Rob Jones, Alex Davies, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey and Matt Parkinson

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Dane Vilas, Alex Davies, Tom Abell, James Hildreth, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, Liam Livingstone, Marchant de Lange, Luke Wood and Matt Parkinson

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Tom Abell

Edited by Samya Majumdar