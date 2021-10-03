SOP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2021, Match 18

Southern Punjab will take on Central Punjab in the 18th match of the National T20 Cup 2021-22 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

With no wins from five matches, Southern Punjab are placed at the bottom of the points table. They’ve been woeful so far and will be looking for a way to bounce back in the tournament before it gets too late.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab have also played five matches but they’ve recorded three wins and occupy third position in the standings.

SOP vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today

SOP XI

Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah.

CEP XI

Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Sameen Gul.

Match Details

SOP vs CEP, National T20 Cup 2021, Match 18

Date and Time: October 3, 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly and the ball comes well on to the bat. Pacers can expect some bounce on this track. A score of 175 is expected to be par at this venue.

Today’s SOP vs CEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Akhlaq is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Batters

Babar Azam is among the best batters in the world at the moment. He rarely squanders his wicket and has an array of high-reward strokes in his arsenal.

The Pakistan captain has already scored a century in the competition. Babar Azam should be your first captaincy choice for your SOP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

A Yamin is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly.

Bowlers

Wahab Riaz brings a lot of pace with his spell and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (CEP) – 343 points

Wahab Riaz (CEP) – 323 points

S Maqsood (SOP) – 266 points

H Khan (SOP) – 230 points

H Ali (CEP) – 223 points

Important stats for SOP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam: 227 runs

Wahab Riaz: 8 wickets

Hasan Ali: 5 wickets

SOP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today

SOP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Akhlaq, B Azam, S Maqsood, A Shehzad, S Malik, K Shah, A Yamin, H Talat, W Riaz, H Khan, H Ali

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: S Maqsood

SOP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Akhlaq, B Azam, S Maqsood, A Shehzad, S Malik, A Yamin, H Talat, W Riaz, H Khan, H Ali, N Shah

Captain: W Riaz, Vice-Captain: A Shehzad.

