SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Domestic Test, Match 8

Southern Punjab will lock horns with Sindh in the eighth match of the Pakistan Domestic Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Southern Punjab have lost one and drawn one match and are fifth in the points table. They drew their last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sindh, on the other hand, have drawn both their games and are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table. They drew their last match against Northern.

SOP vs SIN Match Details

The eighth match of the Pakistan Domestic Test will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from Sunday, October 9. The match is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST.

SOP vs SIN, Pakistan Domestic Test, Match 8

Date and Time: October 9, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

SOP vs SIN Pitch Report

The track at the Rawalpindi Stadium is a batter’s paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers can trouble the batters due to the double-paced nature of this pitch in the latter half of innings.

Chasing should be the preferred option with the average first-innings score at the venue being 420 runs.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 294

Average second innings score: 420

SOP vs SIN Form Guide (Previous Matches)

SOP: D-L-L-L-L

SIN: D-D-W-W-L

SOP vs SIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

SOP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SOP Probable Playing 11

Zain Abbas, Usman Salahuddin, Imran Rafiq, Agha Salman, Ali Usman, Umar Siddiq, Yousuf Babar, Mohammad Imran, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Ahmed Bashir.

SIN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing 11

Khurram Manzoor, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Omair Yousuf, Fawad Alam, Saad Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Asghar.

SOP vs SIN Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (2 matches, 148 runs, Strike Rate: 56.92)

Sarfaraz has been sensational with the bat. He has scored 148 in two matches.

Top Batter Pick

Fawad Alam (2 matches, 152 runs, Strike Rate: 60.56)

Alam has been the star batter for his team, having accumulated 152 runs in two matches. He can also help you fetch some crucial points with his part-time bowling skills.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saad Khan (2 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 53.68)

Saad has been top performing all-rounder for his team over the years. He has managed to score 51 runs in two matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Asif Mehmood (2 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.65)

Asif has been one of the top bowlers in this tournament so far. He has scalped seven wickets in two matches at an economy of 4.65.

SOP vs SIN match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mir Hamza

Hamza had a fantastic outing in the last game where he took six wickets. He is looking in great touch to lead your fantasy team on Sunday.

Mohammad Imran

Imran hasn’t performed to the capabilities he holds. He is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends.

5 Must-pick players with stats for SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Fawad Alam 152 runs in 2 matches Asif Mehmood 7 wickets in 2 matches Sarfaraz Ahmed 148 runs in 2 matches Mir Hamza 6 wickets in 1 match Saim Ayub 111 runs in 2 matches

SOP vs SIN match expert tips

Saad Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Domestic Test

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Fawad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Zain Abbas

All-rounders: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ilyas, Zahid Mehmood

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Domestic Test

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Umar Siddiq

Batters: Fawad Alam, Usman Salahuddin, Saim Ayyub

All-rounders: Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Imran

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ilyas, Ahmed Bashir, Asif Mehmood

