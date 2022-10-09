SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Domestic Test, Match 8

Southern Punjab will lock horns with Sindh in the eighth match of the Pakistan Domestic Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Southern Punjab have lost one and drawn one match and are fifth in the points table. They drew their last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sindh, on the other hand, have drawn both their games and are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table. They drew their last match against Northern.
SOP vs SIN Match Details
The eighth match of the Pakistan Domestic Test will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from Sunday, October 9. The match is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST.
SOP vs SIN, Pakistan Domestic Test, Match 8
Date and Time: October 9, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
SOP vs SIN Pitch Report
The track at the Rawalpindi Stadium is a batter’s paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers can trouble the batters due to the double-paced nature of this pitch in the latter half of innings.
Chasing should be the preferred option with the average first-innings score at the venue being 420 runs.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by bowling first: 0
Average first innings score: 294
Average second innings score: 420
SOP vs SIN Form Guide (Previous Matches)
SOP: D-L-L-L-L
SIN: D-D-W-W-L
SOP vs SIN probable playing 11s for today’s match
SOP Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
SOP Probable Playing 11
Zain Abbas, Usman Salahuddin, Imran Rafiq, Agha Salman, Ali Usman, Umar Siddiq, Yousuf Babar, Mohammad Imran, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Ahmed Bashir.
SIN Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
SIN Probable Playing 11
Khurram Manzoor, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Omair Yousuf, Fawad Alam, Saad Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Asghar.
SOP vs SIN Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Sarfaraz Ahmed (2 matches, 148 runs, Strike Rate: 56.92)
Sarfaraz has been sensational with the bat. He has scored 148 in two matches.
Top Batter Pick
Fawad Alam (2 matches, 152 runs, Strike Rate: 60.56)
Alam has been the star batter for his team, having accumulated 152 runs in two matches. He can also help you fetch some crucial points with his part-time bowling skills.
Top All-rounder Pick
Saad Khan (2 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 53.68)
Saad has been top performing all-rounder for his team over the years. He has managed to score 51 runs in two matches.
Top Bowler Pick
Asif Mehmood (2 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.65)
Asif has been one of the top bowlers in this tournament so far. He has scalped seven wickets in two matches at an economy of 4.65.
SOP vs SIN match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Mir Hamza
Hamza had a fantastic outing in the last game where he took six wickets. He is looking in great touch to lead your fantasy team on Sunday.
Mohammad Imran
Imran hasn’t performed to the capabilities he holds. He is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends.
5 Must-pick players with stats for SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SOP vs SIN match expert tips
Saad Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League
SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed
Batters: Fawad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Zain Abbas
All-rounders: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran
Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ilyas, Zahid Mehmood
SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League
SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Umar Siddiq
Batters: Fawad Alam, Usman Salahuddin, Saim Ayyub
All-rounders: Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Imran
Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ilyas, Ahmed Bashir, Asif Mehmood