SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Southern Punjab will take on Sindh in the 24th game of the National T20 Cup on 8th October at Gaddafi Stadium.

Southern Punjab are at the bottom of the points table, having won only one of their seven matches. They've had a poor start to the tournament and will be hoping to put up a strong performance in this game.

Sindh, on the other hand, are currently ranked fourth in the points table. They were defeated by Central Punjab by eight wickets in their most recent match. Sindh will try to get back on track and aim to climb up the charts.

SOP vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

Southern Punjab

Aamer Yamin (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Tayyab Tahir, Agha Salman, Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah, Zia-ul-Haq.

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed ( C & WK), Khurram Manzoor, Shajeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mir Hamza.

SOP vs SIN Match Details

Match: Southern Punjab vs Sindh, National T20

Date and Time: 8th October, 8.00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Gaddafi Stadium is a good one to bat on. It offers great assistance to the batters, making it easier for them to execute their shots. We can expect a high scoring encounter between the two sides.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s SOP vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper:

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Sarfaraz Ahmed is an experienced campaigner and is expected to play an important role in this match.

Batsmen:

Shajeel Khan: Shajeel Khan is a viable option from the batting section. He could prove to be a vital player in this game.

Khushdil Shah: Shah is an excellent batsman and is likely to play an important role in today's game.

All-rounders:

Aamer Yamin: Aamer Yamin is a terrific all-around player who has the ability to contribute to both departments of the game. He has 138 runs and eight wickets to his name so far in the tournament.

Anwar Ali: Anwar Ali is another good choice from the all-rounders department. He can score quick runs and can contribute with the ball as well.

Bowlers:

Hassan Khan: Khan has been solid with the ball and has also contributed runs down the order. He has six wickets to his name so far and is expected to add more to his kitty.

Mohammad Hasnain: Hasnain has been decent with the ball. He should have the onus of playing a match-winning role in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Aamer Yamin: 371 points

Hassan Khan: 349 points

Sarfaraz Ahmed: 340 points

Shajeel Khan: 331 points

Shahnawaz Dhani: 319 points

Important stats for SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Aamer Yamin: 8 matches, 138 runs, 8 wickets

Hassan Khan: 8 matches, 6 wickets

Sarfaraz Ahmed: 7 matches, 185 runs

Shajeel Khan: 7 matches, 212 runs

Shahnawaz Dhani: 7 matches, 9 wickets

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Shajeel Khan, Khushdil Shah, Khurram Manzoor, Aamer Yamin, Anwar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani

Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Vice-Captain: Shajeel Khan

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shajeel Khan, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Naseem Shah, Zia-ul-Haq.

Captain: Hassan Khan, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hasnain

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee