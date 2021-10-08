SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Southern Punjab will take on Sindh in the 24th game of the National T20 Cup on 8th October at Gaddafi Stadium.
Southern Punjab are at the bottom of the points table, having won only one of their seven matches. They've had a poor start to the tournament and will be hoping to put up a strong performance in this game.
Sindh, on the other hand, are currently ranked fourth in the points table. They were defeated by Central Punjab by eight wickets in their most recent match. Sindh will try to get back on track and aim to climb up the charts.
SOP vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today
Southern Punjab
Aamer Yamin (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Tayyab Tahir, Agha Salman, Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah, Zia-ul-Haq.
Sindh
Sarfaraz Ahmed ( C & WK), Khurram Manzoor, Shajeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mir Hamza.
SOP vs SIN Match Details
Match: Southern Punjab vs Sindh, National T20
Date and Time: 8th October, 8.00 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
Pitch Report
The wicket at the Gaddafi Stadium is a good one to bat on. It offers great assistance to the batters, making it easier for them to execute their shots. We can expect a high scoring encounter between the two sides.
The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.
Today’s SOP vs SIN Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper:
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Sarfaraz Ahmed is an experienced campaigner and is expected to play an important role in this match.
Batsmen:
Shajeel Khan: Shajeel Khan is a viable option from the batting section. He could prove to be a vital player in this game.
Khushdil Shah: Shah is an excellent batsman and is likely to play an important role in today's game.
All-rounders:
Aamer Yamin: Aamer Yamin is a terrific all-around player who has the ability to contribute to both departments of the game. He has 138 runs and eight wickets to his name so far in the tournament.
Anwar Ali: Anwar Ali is another good choice from the all-rounders department. He can score quick runs and can contribute with the ball as well.
Bowlers:
Hassan Khan: Khan has been solid with the ball and has also contributed runs down the order. He has six wickets to his name so far and is expected to add more to his kitty.
Mohammad Hasnain: Hasnain has been decent with the ball. He should have the onus of playing a match-winning role in this game.
Top 5 best players to pick in SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team
Aamer Yamin: 371 points
Hassan Khan: 349 points
Sarfaraz Ahmed: 340 points
Shajeel Khan: 331 points
Shahnawaz Dhani: 319 points
Important stats for SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team
Aamer Yamin: 8 matches, 138 runs, 8 wickets
Hassan Khan: 8 matches, 6 wickets
Sarfaraz Ahmed: 7 matches, 185 runs
Shajeel Khan: 7 matches, 212 runs
Shahnawaz Dhani: 7 matches, 9 wickets
SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Shajeel Khan, Khushdil Shah, Khurram Manzoor, Aamer Yamin, Anwar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani
Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Vice-Captain: Shajeel Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shajeel Khan, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Naseem Shah, Zia-ul-Haq.
Captain: Hassan Khan, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hasnain