South Africa vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd Test - Jan 3rd, 2021

The second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka takes place at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Hosts South Africa were at their clinical best in the first Test, where Faf du Plessis and the bowlers paved the way for a comprehensive win. With the arrival of Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas will fancy their chances of another win to get a few more points in the ICC Test Championship.

However, that may not be an easy task against Sri Lanka, who were inhibited by injuries in the first Test. With the likes of Kusal Perera and Dinesh Chandimal looking in decent touch, the visitors will feel optimistic of their chances in this Test. Their woes lie in the bowling department though; with Lahiru Kumara already being ruled out, Sri Lanka could have their task cut out.

South Africa will fancy a clean sweep in the Test series, but Sri Lanka have an uncanny knack of triumphing against all odds. With both nations teams likely to go for a win, we should be in for a cracking game of Test cricket at the Wanderers.

Squads to choose from:

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Raynard van Tonder, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne, Keshab Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman and Lutho Sipamla.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Santhush Gunathilaka, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmanta Chameera, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Predicted Playing-11s

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (C&WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Suranga Lakmal/Dilshan Madushanka.

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test

Date: 3rd January 2021, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Pitch Report

The last Test at the Wanderers saw the bowlers rule the roost, as extra bounce was available off the surface.

It shouldn't be too different in this Test too, and batsmen could be in for a tough time. There isn't much turn likely to be on offer for the spinners, so both sides could look to field pace-heavy attacks and bat first after winning the toss, as the pitch tends to deteriorate as the match progresses.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Second Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Second Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Vishwa Fernando.

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-Captain: Lungi Ngidi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje.