SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WNCL 2021-22, Match 25

South Australia Women (SAU-W) will take on ACT Meteors (AM-W) in the 25th match of the WNCL 2021-22 at the Phillip Oval in Canberra on Friday.

South Australia Women have been in good form in the WNCL. With three wins, one loss and two wash-outs, they are currently third in the points table. Meanwhile, the ACT Meteors have so far returned with two wins, three losses and a no-result. They find themselves fifth in the standings.

SAU-W vs AM-W Probable Playing 11 today

South Australia Women: Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Annie O'Neil, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby (c), Kate Peterson, Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Brooke Harris

ACT Meteors: Erica Kershaw (c & wk), Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson, Annie Wikman, Nicola Hancock, Zoe Cooke, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty, Alisha Bates

Match Details

SAU-W vs AM-W, WNCL, 25th Match

Date & Time: March 18th 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

Phillip Oval in Canberra hasn't produced a lot of high-scoring games. The average first-innings score in the WNCL at the venue is 204 runs. The track is likely to assist the bowlers once again, with runscoring not being an easy task.

Today’s SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Josephine Dooley has performed well with the bat in the WNCL, amassing 113 runs in five innings.

Batter

Courtney Webb has been in excellent form, scoring 195 runs in five WNCL games.

All-rounder

Carly Leeson has chipped in nicely all-round. She has mustered 75 runs and taken seven wickets in five innings.

Bowlers

Erin Osborne has been superb with both the bat and ball. She has scored 126 runs in addition to picking up five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Erin Osborne (AM-W): 384 points

Zoe Cooke (AM-W): 362 points

Samantha Betts (SAU-W): 337 points

Carly Leeson (AM-W): 292 points

Courtney Webb (SAU-W): 286 points

Important stats for SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Courtney Webb: 195 runs & 1 wicket

Samantha Betts: 9 wickets

Erin Osborne: 126 runs & 5 wickets

Zoe Cooke: 8 wickets

SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction (WNCL 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for South Australia Women vs ACT Meteors - WNCL 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josephine Dooley, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Jemma Barsby, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Zoe Cooke, Erin Osborne

Captain: Erin Osborne. Vice-captain: Courtney Webb.

Dream11 Team for South Australia Women vs ACT Meteors - WNCL 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josephine Dooley, Erica Kershaw, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Katie Mack, Jemma Barsby, Carly Leeson, Kate Peterson, Samantha Betts, Zoe Cooke, Erin Osborne

Captain: Samantha Betts. Vice-captain: Carly Leeson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar