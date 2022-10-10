SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 3

Spain (ITA) will lock horns with Italy (ITA) in the third match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, October 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SPA vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Spain qualified for the ECC T10 Championship Weekend from Group A. They had finished second in the league table with five wins from eight matches. However, Spain defeated Ireland XI by six wickets to win and qualify from the group.

Italy, on the other hand, were by far the best side in Group D. They won seven out of their eight games before getting the better of Germany in the final by 65 runs.

SPA vs ITA Match Details

The third match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on October 10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs ITA, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 10th October, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SPA vs ITA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue which has shorter boundaries. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 113.67

Average second-innings score: 98

SPA vs ITA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Spain: W-W-L-L-L

Italy: W-W-W-W-W

SPA vs ITA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Spain injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Spain Probable Playing 11

C Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar (C), Muhammad Babar, Gurvinder Singh, Asjad Butt, Prince Dhiman, Daniel Doyle Calle, Muhammad Ihsan, Thomas Vine, Kamran Muhammad, Atif Muhammad.

Italy injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Italy Probable Playing 11

Umar Gujjar, Roshan Silva(C), Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif, Sikander Abbas, Ahmed Anik, Sujith Rillagodage, Zain Naqvi, Hasan Ali-I, Baljit Singh.

SPA vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Alger (9 matches, 94 runs, Strike Rate: 188)

A Alger is a pretty decent wicketkeeper choice for your SPA vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 188 and is a hard-hitter of the ball.

Top Batter pick

B Singh (10 matches, 185 runs, Strike Rate: 225.61)

B Singh is the second-highest scorer for Italy in the competition. He has smacked 185 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 255.61. He has also taken three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

P Dhiman (10 matches, 161 runs and 9 wickets)

P Dhiman has been an extremely valuable player for Spain. He is their second-highest run-scorer with 161 runs at a strike rate of 175. He is also the third-highest wicket-taker for Spain with nine scalps at an average of 14.11.

Top Bowler pick

J Singh (10 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 7.00)

J Singh is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Italy in the competition with 14 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of 7.00.

SPA vs ITA match captain and vice-captain choices

C Kalugamage

C Kalugamage has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 158.14. He has also taken 14 wickets at an average of 9.78. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SPA vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Kamran

M Kamran has added 43 runs at a strike rate of over 126. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 16 scalps at an average of 10.56. and an economy rate of 8.89.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPA vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Kalugamage 68 runs and 14 wickets 626 points P Dhiman 161 runs and 9 wickets 604 points M Kamran 43 runs and 16 wickets 597 points J Singh 14 wickets 585 points B Singh 185 runs and 3 wickets 496 points

SPA vs ITA match expert tips

P Dhiman has plenty of experience as a genuine all-rounder and could end up being the X-factor in your SPA vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy.

SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Alger

Batters: B Singh, D Doyle-Calle, R Singh Sandhu, U Gujjar

All-rounders: C Kalugamage (c), P Dhiman

Bowlers: M Kamran (vc), J Singh, A Muhammad, S Abbas

SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Alger

Batters: B Singh, D Doyle-Calle, R Singh Sandhu, U Gujjar

All-rounders: C Kalugamage, P Dhiman (c), A Sharif

Bowlers: M Kamran, J Singh (vc), A Muhammad

