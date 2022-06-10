SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – June 11th, 2022

Sri Lanka and Australia face off in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. The multi-format tour includes five ODIs and two Test matches to follow the final T20I. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will host the third T20 between the two sides.

There is no lack of quality when it comes to players from both sides. Australia have performed well as a unit while Sri Lanka have not been able to come together and put up a collective effort so far.

Australia began the series with a convincing win in the first T20I. They followed it up with a three-wicket victory in the second game to seal the series 2-0. The Aussies restricted Sri Lanka to 124/9.

Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson were their top bowlers. It wasn't a straightforward chase but the reigning T20 champions got home with 2.1 overs to spare.

Ahead of the third T20I, have a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team between Sri Lanka and Australia.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 1

Sri Lanka’s spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga is back in the national side after a successful IPL 2022 season. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 26 scalps to his name while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Hasaranga did not have a good start as he proved to be expensive in the first game. However, a player of his class and stature is expected to bounce back, which is exactly what he did in the second T20I. In a game where Sri Lanka had no hope, Hasaranga picked up four wickets to put Australia in trouble. Despite not winning the game, Hasaranga’s performance stood out for the hosts.

While fans are yet to witness his exploits with the bat, Hasaranga is once again key to Sri Lanka’s chances of avoiding a white-wash and grabbing a consolation win.

#2 David Warner

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

David Warner has been in great touch since the T20 World Cup. The Aussie had a good run at the showpiece event and followed up with an impressive IPL 2022 season with the Delhi Capitals (DC), where he amassed 432 runs from 12 matches.

The southpaw carried his good form into the T20I series as well. He is the leading run-scorer at the moment with 91 runs from two games at a strike rate of 168.51. The Australian opener slammed an unbeaten 70 off just 44 deliveries in the first T20I and scored a brisk 10-ball 21 in the second game.

It goes without saying that David Warner is a must-pick for your Dream11 team. Australia will expect another explosive performance from him.

#1 Kane Richardson

BBL - Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades

Among the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson makes a strong case for himself on this list. He has been a specialist bowler in the shorter format for Australia over the past few years and has impressed more often than not.

The speedster has picked up five wickets from two games in the series so far, the most by any bowler. Moreover, he returned with figures of 4/30 in the second T20I, thus bowling a match-winning spell for his side.

An average of 10.40 and a brilliant economy of just 6.93 speaks for itself as to how effective Richardson has been. He has been an integral part of Australia’s pace attack and is another key pick.

LIVE POLL Q. Kane Richardson to pick up a four-wicket haul? Yes No 0 votes so far