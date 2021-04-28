Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd Test - April 29th, 2021

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh played out a timid draw last week despite the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne and Najmul Hossain Shanto slamming career-best scores in Pallekele. Bangladesh were impressive with the bat and will hope for another such performance in the second Test as they eye a rare series win. While Tamim Iqbbal looks to be in great touch with the bat, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque hold the key with the pitch expected to have something in it for the bowlers this time around.

The Sri Lankans, on the other hand, had a great response to Bangladesh's massive first innings total, courtesy of Dimuth Karunaratne's double-hundred. Although their top-order wasn't exactly on fire, Sri Lanka coped well. However, they will need to make do without Lahiru Kumara, who has been ruled out of the second Test. But Sri Lanka have the resources to come up with the goods as they seek a crucial series win.

Either way, both teams will look to go all-out for the win in what promises to be an exciting Test in Pallekele.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Chamika Karunaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama and Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Khan, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Hasan, Yasir Ali, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam and Nurul Hasan

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando and Praveen Jayawickrama

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test

Date: 29th April 2021, at 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

Although the first Test saw both teams score over 500 runs in their first innings, there should be some help on offer for the bowlers this time around. The pacers should get some swing with the new ball, with inconsistent bounce also expected to play into their hands. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play and have a big say in the outcome of the match. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to turn square on Day 4 and Day 5.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SL vs BAN 2nd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Das, D Karunaratne, T Iqbal, M Haque, D de Silva, W Hasaranga, M Hasan Miraz, A Mathews, S Lakmal, T Ahmed and A Jayed

Captain: D Karunaratne. Vice-captain: D de Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Das, D Karunaratne, T Iqbal, M Haque, D de Silva, W Hasaranga, M Hasan Miraz, P Nissanka, S Lakmal, T Ahmed and E Hossain

Captain: D de Silva. Vice-captain: M Rahim