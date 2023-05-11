SSCS vs ME Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s St Lucia T10 match – May 11th, 2023  

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) and Micoud Eagles (ME) are set to lock horns in the St Lucia T10 on Thursday, May 11. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, will host the contest.

Last year, the Stars won all three matches in the group stage and topped the points table. However, they ended up finishing third after beating Babonneau Leatherbacks in the third place playoff match.

The Eagles, on the other hand, failed to win a single match in last season's St Lucia T10 and will be looking to make amends this time around.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for this St Lucia T10 game:

#3 Murlan Sammy | ME – 9 credits

Murlan Sammy is an effective all-rounder and should be picked in your SSCS vs ME Dream11 fantasy team. The Micoud Eagles star has played five matches thus far in which he has scored 97 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike-rate of 142.65 with a top score of an unbeaten 32.

Sammy is also more than handy with the ball in hand, having picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.29.

#2 Shani Mesmain | SSCS – 9 credits

Shani Mesmain has played 11 matches in his career where he has scored 120 runs at an average of 24.00 and a strike-rate of 184.50. He has managed a top score of 59 to show for his efforts. Mesmain also has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 16.58 with one three-wicket haul.

Fantasy users should pick the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars all-rounder in their teams for this St Lucia T10 match.

#1 Daren Sammy | ME – 8.5 credits

Daren Sammy is one of the greatest West Indian all-rounders of all time

Daren Sammy needs no introduction, having led West Indies to T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016 respectively in what was a tremendous international career.

He brings in a lot of experience, having played loads of cricket around the world. In 320 matches, Sammy has scored 3918 runs at an average of 20.40 with six half-centuries and has also picked up 160 wickets at an economy rate of 7.93.

