STA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 4th, 2021

Match 27 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 will see the Melbourne Stars taking on the Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba on Monday.

The Melbourne Stars haven't hit their stride this season and have just two wins in six games so far. Despite Glenn Maxwell being in sublime touch, injuries to Nathan Coulter-Nile and Nic Maddinson haven't helped the Stars' cause. However, they have enough firepower in their batting unit to overturn their recent form as the final points table begins to take shape.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have been impressive with five wins in seven games. Their bowling attack has come up with the goods consistently, with Riley Meredith leading the pack with ten wickets. With D'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott also looking in decent touch alongside recruit Dawid Malan, the Hurricanes are well on course for a playoff finish yet again.

Both teams faced off a couple of days ago with the Hurricanes pulling off a win thanks to a fantastic performance with the ball. With momentum on their side, Peter Handscomb and co. will look to get another one over the Stars, who will be desperate for a win at the Gabba.

With two crucial points at stake, another cracking game beckons in the BBL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Predicted Playing 11

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nic Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa and Zahir Khan

Hobart Hurricanes

D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland and Johan Botha

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 27

Date: 4th January 2021, at 10:35 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at the Gabba with ample help on offer for the pacers as well. The likes of Jack Wildermuth and Xavier Bartlett have enjoyed extra swing and bounce available early on although the ball should skid on nicely to the bat.

The dimensions of the ground should bring the spinners into play, which should make for a good contest between bat and ball. Both teams will want to bat first with the pitch not expected to change much during the game. 160-170 should be par with both sides having decent depth in their batting unit.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STA vs HUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B McDermott, H Cartwright, D Malan, A Fletcher, N Larkin, D Short, M Stoinis, N Ellis, R Meredith, B Stanlake and A Zampa

Captain: M Stoinis, Vice-Captain: D Short

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Pooran, H Cartwright, D Malan, A Fletcher, T David, D Short, M Stoinis, S Lamichhane, R Meredith, B Stanlake and A Zampa

Captain: D Short, Vice-Captain: A Fletcher