STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 18

The 18th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Adelaide Strikers (STR) taking on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The Adelaide Strikers haven't hit the ground running this season with three losses in four games. However, they will relish a return to the Adelaide Oval as they seek to return to winning ways. They face a strong Brisbane Heat side who are reeling in the bottom half of the points table with just one win. But with the likes of Chris Lynn and Xavier Bartlett in their ranks, the Heat will fancy their chances of a win against Peter Siddle and co.

REN vs HEA Probable Playing 11 Today

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann/Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mark Steketee

STR XI

Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jono Wells, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c) and Fawad Ahmed/Wes Agar

Match Details

STR vs HEA, BBL 2021-22, Match 18

Date and Time: 23rd December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A good batting surface awaits the two sides at the Adelaide Oval with ample help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batters will look to attack the bowling with the new ball skidding on nicely. As the match progresses, the pitch may get slower and force bowlers to take the pace off. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 160 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s STR vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett is yet to come up with a sizeable contribution for the Brisbane Heat with the bat. He is one of the most explosive batters in the league and given his ability against both pace and spin, Duckett should get the nod in your STR vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jake Weatherald: Jake Weatherald is another batter who is due for a big score this season. The southpaw is one of the more consistent players in the league and has a decent record at the Adelaide Oval, holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

James Bazley: James Bazley has been in good form with both the bat and ball for the Heat this season. The youngster has stepped up with the ball, picking up a few wickets over his last two games. With Bazley bound to come in handy in both departments, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is one of the best leg-spinners in the world and was able to claim a few wickets against the Sixers in his previous outing. The Afghan star is also a handy bet with the bat, making him a must-have in your STR vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short (STR) - 265 points

Xavier Bartlett (HEA) - 268 points

Rashid Khan (STR) - 241 points

Important stats for STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short - 140 runs in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 35.00

Rashid Khan - 6 wickets in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 17.83

Xavier Bartlett - 102 runs and 5 wickets in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STR vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, James Bazley, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Xavier Bartlett and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Jono Wells, Max Bryant, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Xavier Bartlett and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Ben Duckett. Vice-captain: Jake Weatherald.

