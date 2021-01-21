STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 21st, 2021

In Match 46 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Adelaide Strikers will take on Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Only a handful of games remain in the BBL this season, with both the Strikers and Heat fighting for a top-five spot.

The Strikers have been fairly impressive in BBL 2021, garnering 20 points. However, their position in the points table suggests otherwise. Alex Carey has led them admirably, with Wes Agar wreaking havoc with the ball. Their top-five chances have been massively boosted by the arrival of Travis Head and Michael Neser, who might feature fin this BBL game

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat have been also been impressive of late in the BBL. With 21 points in their kitty, they are very much in the hunt for a BBL playoff place and have Chris Lynn and recruit Morne Morkel in fine form. Mark Steketee and Jack Wildermuth have also done well, which should augur well for the Heat's prospects of winning this BBL game.

With their superior balance and depth, the Heat hold the edge, although the Strikers boast of home advantage, which could play a huge part. With both sides eyeing a crucial win, a riveting contest at the Adelaide Oval could await in the BBL 2021.

BBL 2021: Squads to choose from

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Ryan Gibson, Cameron White.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Predicted Playing-11s

Adelaide Strikers

Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Daniel Worrall, Liam O'Connor, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, and Cameron Valente/Michael Neser.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Morne Morkel, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann/Mitch Swepson and Mark Steketee.

Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 46

Date: 21st January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is expected to be a good one to bat on, but there could be some help on offer for the pacers too.

The ball should skid on to the bat nicely, and the spinners are likely to extract some turn as the game progresses. Wickets in hand could be key for both sides, and 160-170 runs is likely to be a par-score at this venue.

Nevertheless, with the complexion of the pitch not expected to change much during the game, both teams could look to chase after winning the toss.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STR vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Carey, M Bryant, P Salt, J Denly, J Wildermuth, M Renshaw, T Head, M Steketee, W Agar, D Briggs and M Morkel.

Captain: P Salt. Vice-Captain: M Bryant.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Carey, C Lynn, P Salt, J Denly, L Gregory, M Renshaw, T Head, M Steketee, W Agar, M Neser and M Morkel.

Captain: P Salt. Vice-Captain: J Denly.