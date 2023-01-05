STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 30

The Adelaide Strikers (STR) will be up against the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) in the 30th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday, January 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STR vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes have had nearly identical seasons so far. Strikers are fifth in the table with six points, having won three out of their seven games. They are currently on a four-match losing streak.

Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, are just behind Strikers in sixth place in the standings. They have also won three fixtures but have a game in hand over the Strikers. The Hurricanes have won three out of their last five matches.

STR vs HUR Match Details, BBL 2022-23

The 30th match of BBL 2022-23 will be played on January 5 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STR vs HUR, BBL 2022-23, Match 30

Date and Time: 5th January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming and Broadcast: SonyLiv

STR vs HUR Pitch Report

The track at the Adelaide Oval has favored the batters, with high scores being common here. Pacers could prove to be threatening with the new ball at the venue.

Last 5 matches (BBL 2022-23)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 173.33

Average second-innings score: 154

STR vs HUR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Adelaide Strikers: L-L-L-L-W

Hobart Hurricanes: W-L-W-L-W

STR vs HUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Adelaide Strikers Probable Playing 11

Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c).

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Hobart Hurricanes Probable Playing 11

D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith.

STR vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Matthew Wade (5 matches, 117 runs, Strike Rate: 147.50)

Matthew Wade is the best possible wicketkeeper choice for your STR vs HUR Dream11 fantasy team. He is an explosive batter at the top of the order and has already smacked 117 runs in five matches at a wonderful strike rate of over 147.

Top Batter pick

Adam Hose (7 matches, 159 runs, Strike Rate: 137.07)

Adam Hose has been reliable with the bat, having scored 159 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.80.

Top All-rounder pick

Colin de Grandhomme (7 matches, 151 runs and 3 wickets)

Colin de Grandhomme has put in quality performances with both the bat and ball in BBL 2022-23. The New Zealand all-rounder has smacked 151 runs at a strike rate of over 133 in addition to taking three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Wes Agar (6 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.44)

Wes Agar is his side's second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.45.

STR vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Short

Matthew Short is the second-highest run-scorer for the Adelaide Strikers with 221 runs in seven games at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of over 133. Short has also taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.25. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your STR vs HUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is the leading run-scorer in BBL 2022-23 with 260 runs in seven games at an average of over 37 and a strike rate of close to 130.

5 Must-picks with players stats for STR vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Matthew Short 221 runs and 6 wickets 533 points Wes Agar 11 wickets 385 points Chris Lynn 260 runs 382 points Paddy Dooley 10 wickets 376 points Matthew Wade 117 runs 312 points

STR vs HUR match expert tips

Matthew Short has been consistent with both the bat and ball and could be a pretty bankable multiplier pick for the STR vs HUR game.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Adam Hose, Tim David, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Matthew Short (c), Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Paddy Dooley, Riley Meredith, Rashid Khan

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (c)

Batters: Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Tim David, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Henry Thornton, Riley Meredith (vc), Rashid Khan, Nathan Ellis

Poll : 0 votes