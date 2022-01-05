STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 35

The 35th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Adelaide Strikers (STR) lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Strikers are reeling at the bottom of the BBL points table with just one win in eight games. Despite boasting a strong bowling attack, they have often failed to come up trumps with the bat. As the Strikers eye a return to winning ways, they encounter a strong Hurricanes side who are in the mix for a top-five finish. Riding on the exploits of Ben McDermott, the Hurricanes have excelled in recent weeks. But they will be wary of what the likes of Rashid Khan and Matt Short, making for an exciting contest in Adelaide.

STR vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

STR XI

Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jono Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Hunt, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c) and Daniel Worrall

HUR XI

Matthew Wade (c&wk), D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane and Tom Rogers.

Match Details

STR vs HUR, BBL 2021-22, Match 35

Date and Time: 5th January 2022; 12:35 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games this season, a competitive track beckons at the Adelaide Oval. The pacers will get the new ball to move around and skid through nicely, keeping the batters on their toes. The dimensions of the ground also go against the batters, who will rely on strike-rotation. There should be some turn available off the surface too, bringing the spinners into play in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put runs on the board, with 160-165 being par at the Adelaide Oval.

Today’s STR vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Although Ben McDermott had a rare failure in the previous game, he has been a revelation since being promoted to the top of the order. The Hurricanes opener will be keen to get back into runscoring form and with the conditions also favorable for batters, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Jake Weatherald: Jake Weatherald has shown flashes of brilliance in the last few games without making a big impact. The southpaw did score a fifty against the Hurricanes in the reverse fixture, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this fixture.

All-rounder

D'Arcy Short: Another southpaw who has struggled in the BBL this season, D'Arcy Short was even being demoted to number three. However, his explosive batting ability is a valuable asset to bank on. And given his leg-spin prowess as well, Short is a must-have in your STR vs HUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan hasn't been his usual economical self with the ball, but he is still picking up wickets consistently for the Strikers. Against a team who are built to play spin well, Rashid will relish the challenge and should make for a fine addition in your STR vs HUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in STR vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott (HUR) - 547 points.

Tom Rogers (HUR) - 514 points.

Rashid Khan (STR) - 405 points.

Key stats for STR vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short - 185 runs in 8 BBL 2021-22 games, SR: 160.87

Ben McDermott - 353 runs in 6 BBL 2021-22 games, Bat Average: 70.60

Rashid Khan - 11 wickets in 8 BBL 2021-22 games, Bowl Average: 20.00

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STR vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Jono Wells, Ben McDermott, Jake Weatherald, Harry Brook, Matt Short, D'Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar and Tom Rogers

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-captain: Matt Wade.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Jake Weatherald, Harry Brook, Matt Short, D'Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle and Riley Meredith

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Jake Weatherald.

Edited by Samya Majumdar