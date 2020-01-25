STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 26th, 2020

The penultimate game of the league phase of BBL 2019-20 between the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes takes place at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. While the Strikers are already assured off a place in the top three, Hobart Hurricanes are still in the pursuit for a knockout spot. Hurricanes come into this game on the back of two consecutive wins. With the return of D'Arcy Short and James Faulkner, the Hurricanes will fancy their chances of a win against the Strikers. The Strikers, however, look to seal a top two finish and would go all-out for a win and possibly result in this being George Bailey's last BBL game before he takes up the Australian selector job. With a lot to play for both teams, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STR vs HUR.

STR vs HUR Teams:

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Jono Wells, Billy Stanlake and Peter Siddle.

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, Jake Reed, Scott Boland, Ben McDermott, David Miller, George Bailey, Mac Wright, Qais Ahmad, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Jake Doran, Clive Rose.

Playing 11 Updates:

Adelaide Strikers:

No changes are expected from the Strikers with the home side looking to continue their winning run in Sunday. They have a well-rounded team with their middle order being key to their fortunes. While Head and Carey have played their significant part in the Strikers' campaign, it is Jono Wells, who has stood out with over 400 runs to his name. Although the Strikers did struggle early on with their bowling attack, the form of Wes Agar has bode well for them. With Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle in fine form as well, Strikers are the clear favourites for this game at the Adelaide Oval.

Possible XI: Salt, Weatherald, Head(C), Carey (WK), Wells, Short, Neser, Rashid, Siddle, Agar and Stanlake.

Hobart Hurricanes:

Similar to their opponents on Sunday, the Hurricanes should also field an unchanged side for this game. D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade open the batting with the experience of George Bailey and David Miller serving them well in the middle order. The return of James Faulkner from injury adds much needed balance to the side with Nathan Ellis reveling in the death in recent games. With confidence being high in the Hurricanes camp, they will look to seal a top five finish with the onus on Ben McDermott to see them through against the Strikers. Qais Ahmad is one to watch out for with his battle against the Strikers middle order being crucial to the outcome of the game.

Possible XI: Short, Jewell, Wade (C), Miller, McDermott(WK), Bailey, Faulkner, Qais, Ellis, Boland and Rose.

Match Details:

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 55

26th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track is on offer with the spinners getting some purchase as well. The previous game between the Strikers and Stars here saw the home side defend 162. Although the pacers also enjoying the conditions, the batsmen will have a major say with running between the wickets being crucial.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey and Ben McDermott should be picked over Matthew Wade for this game. Although Wade has scored back-to-back fifties for the Hurricanes, he is due for a failure. On the other hand, McDermott had consistently chipped in with handy knocks towards the end of the innings and should get a big one on Sunday.

Batsmen: Jake Weatherald and Phil Salt looked in ominous form in the previous game with both openers boasting of a strike rate in excess of 140. One or both of them could be picked alongside Mac Wright, whose selection helps in the balance of the fantasy team. Veteran, George Bailey, who plays his final BBL league game on Sunday, also looked in good touch against the Thunder. While he is a viable option as well, David Miller's big-hitting ability cannot be ignored in spite of his poor form and could be picked over Bailey if credits suffice.

Allrounders: D'Arcy Short didn't fire on his return to BBL 2019-20 action although he did make for it with the ball. He picked his maiden five wicket haul. Short should make amends against the Strikers in what is a must-win game for them. Travis Head is another good pick in the side with the Strikers captain in good batting form. If an extra allrounder is preferred, Michael Neser should fit the bill.

Bowlers: Afghan leggie, Rashid Khan is a must have in the side owing to his ability to pick wickets in the middle overs. He has 18 wickets to his name this season and looks good for more as well on Sunday. His fellow Strikers team-mate, Wes Agar is in the form of his life with the pacer picking 11 wickets in his last four games. He should get the nod over Siddle while the likes of Nathan Ellis and Qais Ahmad are viable options to round the fantasy team as well.

Captain: D'Arcy Short and Travis Head are the best options for captaincy owing to their ability to score big runs in the top order. While Short has already scored a hundred this season, Head has had a decent campaign so far with a fifty against the Hurricanes being the highlight. South-paw, Jake Weatherald is also one to watch out for with his best BBL career performance coming against the same opposition in the 2018 BBL Final where he scored a dashing hundred.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Jake Weatherald, George Bailey, Mac Wright, D'Arcy Short, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Jake Weatherald, Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Phil Salt, David Miller, Mac Wright, D'Arcy Short, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Travis Head