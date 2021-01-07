STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 8th, 2021

Match 33 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Adelaide Strikers taking on the Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

The Adelaide Strikers have been fairly impressive this BBL season with four wins in eight games. While their batting unit has delivered consistently, their bowling attack has more than made up for any shortcomings.

At the forefront has been the trio of Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan and Wes Agar, all of whom have picked more than ten wickets in BBL 2021. With captain Alex Carey looking in decent form himself, the Strikers would ideally fancy another win at the Adelaide Oval come Friday.

Their opponents, Melbourne Renegades, are on the brink of elimination in BBL 2021. They come into this contest on the back of eight consecutive losses, the last of which came against the Adelaide Strikers itself.

Despite having a star-studded team, the Renegades haven't clicked as a unit and have been prone to a collapse with the bat.

However, they are still in the running for a playoff place and would have to do exceedingly well to get the better of the Strikers in this game.

The Strikers will look to complete a double over the 2018-19 BBL champions at their home venue, which should aid their chances as well.

However, Aaron Finch and co. will be looking to play spoil-sport and considering their depth in either department, the Renegades should prove to be a handful.

With both sides desperate for a win, another entertaining game of cricket beckons in BBL 2021.

BBL 2021: Squads to choose from

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Ryan Gibson, Cameron White

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing 11

Adelaide Strikers

Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway/ Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, and Peter Siddle

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (WK), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Imad Wasim, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson, Jack Prestwidge and Josh Lalor/Will Sutherland

Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 33

Date: January 8, 2021, at 12:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides at the Adelaide Oval, with a lot on offer for the bowlers. Apart from early movement available off the surface for the pacers, the spinners should also enjoy the extra bounce at the venue.

The batsmen will need to capitalise on the field restrictions early on against the new ball. This will be crucial for either side's fortunes.

Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with 160 being a competitive total at this venue.

STR vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BBL 2021: STR vs REN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Phil Salt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Jack Prestwidge, Mohd Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs and Kane Richardson

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Matt Renshaw

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Phil Salt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Jack Prestwidge, Mohd Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway and Kane Richardson

Captain: Matt Renshaw, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi