STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 8th, 2020

After a riveting encounter last Sunday, the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers face each other for the second time in BBL 2019-20 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Despite a good show with the bat from the Strikers, the Sixers' chase was led by Josh Philippe, who scored a nonchalant fifty. The Strikers will hope for a change in fortunes with the action shifting to their beloved home ground.

Although they did lose their previous game at the Adelaide Oval, Alex Carey and co. have a decent record here and will look to come good against a formidable Sixers outfit. In what promises to be the perfect start to an entertaining double-header on Wednesday, either side would love to get the two points and strengthen their case for a playoff place.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STR vs SIX.

Squads to choose from

Adelaide Strikers

Alex Carey (C & WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Jono Wells, Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake and Cameron Valente.

Sydney Sixers

Daniel Hughes (C), Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Jack Edwards, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Manenti, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk and James Vince..

Playing XI updates

Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers are expected to make one change with Harry Nielsen getting a chance instead of Cameron White. Their batting unit has been in good touch with Jono Wells and Jake Weatherald among the runs on a consistent basis. However, their fortunes will depend on Rashid Khan and Michael Neser, with the pacer having a forgetful outing against the Sixers earlier in the week. With Peter Siddle and Harry Conway doing well, the Strikers will fancy their chances of a win on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Weatherald, Salt, Carey (C & WK), Wells, Nielsen, Short, Rashid, Neser, Siddle, Stanlake and Conway.

Sydney Sixers

As for the Sixers, no changes are expected after a brilliant win over the Strikers. With Moises Henriques still unavailable, Justin Avendano will continue to feature in the side along with Josh Phillipe. James Vince and Daniel Hughes hold the fort in the middle order with Tom Curran providing the balance in the side. Josh Hazlewood's inclusion has strengthened the bowling with Lloyd Pope being one to watch out for.

Possible XI: Avendano, Philippe (WK), Hughes (C), Vince, Silk, Curran, Edwards, Hazlewood, Pope, Dwarshius and Bird.

Match details

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers, Match 27

8 January 2020, 10:10 AM IST

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch report

A good batting track is expected for this game although the pacers might get additional help as a result of this encounter being an afternoon game. While the spinners have also done well in the recent past, teams will ideally look to bat first and set a target upon winning the toss. 165 is par on this surface although the firepower on either side could make chasing such a target a cakewalk.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey and Josh Philippe are the highest run-scorers for their respective teams with 234 and 256 runs so far. Both of them are dependable options for this game owing to their recent form. While Philippe has a good record against the Strikers, Carey would love to put in a match-winning performance to cut short their losing streak.

Batsmen: James Vince is a must-have in the side with the Englishman slowly finding his feet in BBL 2019-20. Along with him, Sixers captain, Daniel Hughes and Jono Wells are also dependable picks for this game. Another viable option is Phil Salt, who would love to add another fifty to his name on Wednesday.

Allrounders: Tom Curran and Michael Neser are the preferred candidates for the all-rounder' slots. Although Neser has played only one game, his ability to pick wickets with the new ball holds him in good stead. On the other hand, Tom Curran has starred with both bat and ball which makes him a worth-while option for this game.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is bound to be one of the first names on the fantasy team sheet. Along with the Afghan leggie, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle also promise a wicket or two. As for the final pick, one of Lloyd Pope or Ben Dwarshius should fit the bill for this crucial game. Pope is starting to justify the hype surrounding him and would have a fair idea of the Adelaide Oval as well as he plays for South Australia in

Captain: Alex Carey has consistently scored runs in the middle order with his ability to play spin and pace equally well being crucial to the Strikers batting unit. While he is one of the frontrunners for the multiplier options, the Sixers duo of James Vince and Daniel Hughes are viable picks for the same as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Jono Wells, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Phil Salt, Tom Curran, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Lloyd Pope, Billy Stanlake and Josh Hazlewood. Captain: Daniel Hughes, Vice-Captain: Alex Carey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, James Vince, Tom Curran, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Lloyd Pope, Peter Siddle and Josh Hazlewood. Captain: Alex Carey, Vice-Captain: James Vince