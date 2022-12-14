STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 2

The second match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) taking on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday, December 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction.

Three-time BBL champions Sydney Sixers begin their campaign amid high expectations. While they have retained their core of players, the Sixers have added Kurtis Patterson to the mix, thereby increasing the firepower of their batting unit. However, they are up against a decent Adelaide Strikers side who have a fearsome bowling attack to fall back on. Although they will start as the underdogs, the Strikers will bank on the likes of Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle to step up in what promises to be an exciting encounter in Adelaide.

STR vs SIX Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 2

The Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers will square off in the second match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STR vs SIX, BBL 2022-23, Match 2

Date and Time: 14th December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STR vs SIX pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 2

The Adelaide Oval is a competitive track with the average first innings total last season being 160. The pacers picked up nearly 65 percent of the wickets last year, but there should be some help available for the spinners as well. The longer dimensions of the ground should also play into the hands of the bowlers. The pitch should not change much during the game, with chasing likely to be the preferred choice upon winning the toss.

Stats in BBL 2021-22

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 160

2nd-innings score: 143

STR vs SIX probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Jordan and Steve O'Keefe.

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c) and Henry Thornton.

STR vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (15 BBL 2021 matches, 429 runs, Average: 33.00)

Josh Philippe is one of the most consistent performers in the BBL. He averages 32.74 in 62 BBL innings with a strike rate of 142.68. He has scored at least 400 runs in each of his last three seasons for the Sixers. With Philippe in fairly decent form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (100 BBL innings, 3005 runs, Average: 34.54)

Chris Lynn has also been in fairly decent form coming into the BBL season, scoring 176 runs in eight matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The former Brisbane Heat batter is the highest run-scorer in BBL history with over 3000 runs to his name. Although Lynn is likely to bat at No. 3, his recent form and experience make him a good addition to your STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayden Kerr (17 BBL 2021 matches, 25 wickets, Average: 15.00)

Hayden Kerr was one of the breakout stars of last season, picking up 25 wickets in just 17 matches. He was often the Sixers' go-to bowler in the middle overs, taking key wickets at times of need. Kerr also scored 152 runs last season, including a sensational 98 against the Strikers in the playoffs. Given his all-round skillset, Kerr should be a fine pick for your STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Peter Siddle (17 BBL 2021 matches, 30 wickets, Average: 17.73)

Peter Siddle was the highest wicket-taker in the BBL last season, picking up 30 wickets in 17 matches. He was brilliant in the death overs, often nailing his yorkers and using the conditions to perfection. He has been in decent form in domestic cricket as well, claiming 21 wickets in six Sheffield Shield matches. With Siddle set to lead the the Strikers' bowling attack once again, he is a must-have in your STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

STR vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the premier white-ball bowlers in the world. He has a BBL average of 16.7, amongst the best in the competition's history. Rashid also boasts a strike rate of 155.32, holding him in good stead. Given his record at the Adelaide Oval, Rashid is a viable captaincy pick for your STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

James Vince

James Vince is a proven performer in the BBL, scoring 1427 runs at a strike rate of 132.62. He has scored over 300 runs in two of the last three seasons for the Sixers. Vince has been in good form all year, top-scoring in the T20 Blast with 678 runs in 16 matches. With Vince likely to bat in the top order again, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matt Short 493 runs in 16 matches in BBL 2021 Josh Philippe 429 runs in 14 innings in BBL 2021 Moises Henriques 440 runs in 15 innings in BBL 2021 Sean Abbott 19 wickets in 14 matches in BBL 2021 Peter Siddle 30 wickets in 17 matches in BBL 2021

STR vs SIX match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 2

Sean Abbott is an experienced bowler, amongst the top wicket-takers in BBL history. Last season, he picked up 19 wickets in 14 matches and also chipped in with the bat. With Abbott also boasting an average of 16.90 at the Adelaide Oval for the Sixers, he is a brilliant addition to your STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince (vc), Adam Hose, Kurtis Patterson

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Matt Short, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Rashid Khan (c), Peter Siddle

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe (vc)

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince, Jake Weatherald, Moises Henriques

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Matt Short (c)

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar

