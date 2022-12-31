STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Melbourne Stars (STA) take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday, December 31. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STR vs STA Dream11 prediction.

After a stunning start to their BBL campaign, the Strikers have lost two games on the trot. Regardless, the likes of Matt Short and Henry Thornton have been brilliant and will be keen to get their side back to winning ways.

As for the Stars, they have not had the best of seasons with only one win at the time of writing. However, the Stars have a solid bowling attack and will bank on their batters to put in an improved performance.

With both teams looking to get their campaign back on track, a cracking game beckons at the Adelaide Oval.

STR vs STA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 23

The Melbourne Stars and the Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the 23rd match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 31. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STR vs STA, BBL 2022-23, Match 23

Date and Time: 31st December 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STR vs STA pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 23

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 167. While pacers have accounted for 64 percent of the wickets, spinners should also play a big role in the middle overs. There should be some help available with the new ball as well, with four wickets falling in the first four overs across two matches. Chasing could be the preferred option, with the ball likely to skid on nicely under the lights.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 167

2nd-innings score: 142

STR vs STA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Nick Larkin, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, James Seymour/Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Luke Wood and Adam Zampa (c).

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Henry Hunt, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c) and Henry Thornton.

STR vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (5 matches, 190 runs, Average: 47.50)

Joe Clarke is the leading runscorer this season with 190 runs in five matches at the time of writing. The Englishman has come up with handy contributions at the top of the order with a strike rate of 135.71. Given Clarke's recent form and Harry Neilsen's lowly batting position, he is a must-have in your STR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (5 matches, 152 runs, Average: 30.40)

Chris Lynn has had a decent start to his Adelaide Strikers' stint, scoring 152 runs in five matches. Although he has consistently gotten starts, Lynn is still due a big score this season. Given his experience and ability to score big runs in this competition, Lynn is a good addition to your STR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matt Short (5 matches, 177 runs, 6 wickets)

Matt Short has been the best player of the tournament, scoring 177 runs and picking up six wickets in five matches. The Adelaide Strikers opener is striking at 130.15, holding him in good stead. He has won the Player of the Match award in both Strikers' wins at home, making him a must-have in your STR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Luke Wood (5 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 15.09)

Luke Wood is one of the leading wicket-takers in BBL 2022 with nine wickets in five matches. He is averaging 15.09 and has a bowling strike rate of 10.36 this season. With Wood likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a fine choice for your STR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

STR vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in the world and for good reason. Rashid has 97 BBL wickets at an average of 16.66. He has five wickets in four innings this season at an economy rate of 5.00. With Rashid also adding value on the batting front, he is a viable captaincy choice in your STR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has managed just 14 runs in four matches this season, unable to get going in the middle order. However, Stoinis is capable of scoring big runs and has improved against spin in recent seasons. With Stoinis also taking up the fifth bowler's role, he could be a fine pick as captain or vice-captain of your STR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matt Short 177 runs in 5 matches Rashid Khan 5 wickets in 5 matches Chris Lynn 152 runs in 5 matches Trent Boult 4 wickets in 5 matches Joe Clarke 190 runs in 5 matches

STR vs STA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 23

Peter Siddle has a decent record at the Adelaide Oval with 52 wickets in 34 matches. He is averaging 16.2 at this venue and has shown signs of form this season. If Siddle is able to find his rhythm early on, he could be a game-changing selection in your STR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Chris Lynn, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Hose, Nick Larkin

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Matt Short (c)

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Trent Boult, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke (c)

Batters: Chris Lynn, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Hose

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Henry Thornton, Adam Zampa, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan (vc)

