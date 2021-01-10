STR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 11th, 2021

Match 36 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Adelaide Strikers taking on Melbourne Stars at the Adelaide Oval on Monday.

Both the Strikers and the Stars have blown hot and cold but are still running for a playoff spot. The Strikers have lacked consistency with the bat with only Alex Carey coming up with the goods in the middle order.

However, their bowling attack is arguably the best in the competition with Wes Agar and Rashid Khan picking up over 20 wickets between them. They will be without the services of Peter Siddle, who injured himself against the Renegades.

2019 runners-up Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, have won three out of their eight games and are placed near the bottom of the points table. Apart from the duo of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, no other player has performed with the bat. Andre Fletcher has so far been underwhelming at the top of the order.

Their bowling attack has managed to hold things together with Liam Hatcher leading the way with ten wickets. They lost their previous BBL 2021 game and will look to move up in the points table on Monday.

However, they will be without Nicholas Pooran, whose stint with the Stars has come to an end. It will make things all the more difficult for Maxwell and Co.

While the Strikers hold the edge in this game, Melbourne Stars have enough firepower in both departments to spring a surprise. With either side eyeing a return to winning ways, an exciting clash between the Stars and the Strikers beckons at the Adelaide Oval in BBL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Ryan Gibson, Cameron White

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Predicted Playing XI

Adelaide Strikers

Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, and Harry Conway

Melbourne Stars

Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch (WK), Haris Rauf, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, and Adam Zampa

Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 36

Date: 11th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval dished out a good batting track earlier in the week, which should be the case on Monday as well. While the ball should come onto the bat fairly well, the pacers should get the ball to swing early on in the powerplay. Apart from the extra bounce, the spinners should get the ball to grip and turn.

With this being an evening fixture, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. 170 should be par at this venue with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

STR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STR vs STA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Hilton Cartwright, Jono Wells, Andre Fletcher, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Renshaw, Rashid Khan, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, and Harry Conway

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Matt Renshaw

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Hilton Cartwright, Phil Salt, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Renshaw, Rashid Khan, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, and Wes Agar

Captain: Matt Renshaw, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell