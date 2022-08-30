STRC vs OCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium, Match 5 & 6

12 Stars CC (STRC) will lock horns with the Ostend CC (OCC) in back-to-back matches at the ECS T10 Belgium on Tuesday, August 30, at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at STRC vs OCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s of matches 5 and 6.

Ostend CC will be playing their first match of the series and will be keen to start the tournament with a win. 12 Stars CC, on the other hand, haven't had a great start to the season as they have lost their last two matches to Mechelen Eagles CC.

Ostend CC will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but 12 Stars CC are a relatively better team. 12 Stars CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STRC vs OCC Match Details

The fifth and sixth match of the ECS T10 Belgium will be played on August 30 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STRC vs OCC, Match 5 & 6

Date and Time: August 30, 2022, 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen was between 12 Stars CC and Mechelen Eagles CC, where a total of 205 runs were scored in just 20 overs at a loss of 14 wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and offers various opportunities to both batters and bowlers.

STRC vs OCC Form Guide

STRC - L L

OCC - Will be playing their first match

STRC vs OCC Probable Playing XI

STRC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Paramjeet Singh (wk), Rounak Jain, Sazzad Hosen, Arshvir Singh, Rajiv Sharma, Fakhar Zaman, Aniruddha Godbole, Praneeth Vudikala, Tufail Ahmed, Nemish Mehta, Amrullah Rodwal.

OCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Muhammad, Abdul Rehman, Zaman Farooq (wk), Omid Rahimi, Amir Hussain, Mudassar Bukhari, Muhammad Sheikh, Ahmadi Khalid, Fahim Bhatti, Ataullah Khalil, Noorullah Sidiqi.

STRC vs OCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh (9 matches, 151 runs)

P Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He smashed 26 runs in the last match against Mechelen Eagles CC.

Batters

S Hosen (2 matches, 32 runs)

S Hosen and A Singh are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. A Rehman played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

F Zaman (5 matches, 65 runs, 3 wickets)

F Zaman and A Hussain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Bukhari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Mehta (2 matches, 41 runs, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Mehta and T Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Khalid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STRC vs OCC match captain and vice-captain choices

F Zaman

F Zaman will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 65 runs and picked up three wickets in the last five matches.

A Khalid

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khalid the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 188 runs and scalped seven wickets in his last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for STRC vs OCC, Match 5 & 6

F Zaman 65 runs and 3 wickets P Singh 151 runs N Mehta 41 runs and 2 wickets A Muhammad 187 runs and 2 wickets A Khalid 188 runs and 7 wickets

12 Stars CC vs Ostend CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

12 Stars CC vs Ostend CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

12 Stars CC vs Ostend CC Head to Head Team

Wicketkeeper: P Singh

Batters: A Singh, S Hosen, A Rehman

All-rounders: F Zaman, M Bukhatir, A Godbole, A Hussain

Bowlers: T Ahmed, N Mehta, A Khalid

12 Stars CC vs Ostend CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

12 Stars CC vs Ostend CC Grand League Team.

Wicketkeeper: P Singh

Batters: A Singh, S Hosen, A Muhammad

All-rounders: F Zaman, A Godbole, A Hussain

Bowlers: T Ahmed, N Mehta, A Khalid, N Sidiqi

Edited by Ankush Das