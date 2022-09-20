SUR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for County Championship 2022, Match 115

Surrey (SUR) will face Yorkshire (YOR) in the 115th match of the County Championship 2022 at The Oval in London on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 115.

Surrey have performed exceedingly well so far in the County Championship 2022. They have won seven of their 12 fixtures and have drawn the remaining five. Surrey are yet to be beaten and unsurprisingly, they are on top of the table with 225 points. They drew their last match with Northamptonshire.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire are sixth in the table. They have one win from 12 outings. Seven of their games have ended in draws, while Yorkshire have also faced four defeats. They lost against Essex by one wicket in their previous encounter.

SUR vs YOR Match Details, Match 115

The 115th match of the County Championship 2022 will be played on September 20 at The Oval in London. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUR vs YOR, County Championship 2022, Match 115

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: The Oval, London

Live Streaming and Broadcast: ECB website and app

SUR vs YOR Pitch Report

The track at The Oval has been a fairly decent surface to bat on. The pitch has produced results in all of the matches so far except one. Surrey have been especially dominant here and are expected to enjoy the home advantage once again.

Last 5 matches (this competition)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 354.5

Average second innings score: 258.6

SUR vs YOR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Surrey: D-W-W-W-D

Yorkshire: L-D-L-D-L

SUR vs YOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Surrey Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Surrey Probable Playing 11

Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns (C), Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Cameron Steel, Ryan Patel, Ben Foakes, Daniel Worrall, Kemar Roach, and AAP Atkinson.

Yorkshire Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Yorkshire Probable Playing 11

Joe Root, Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jonathan Tattersall (C), Steven Patterson, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt, and Dom Bess.

SUR vs YOR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ben Foakes (8 matches, 567 runs, Average: 81)

Ben Foakes is the best wicketkeeper pick for your SUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy. The England Test international has scored 567 runs in eight matches at an average of 81.

Top Batter pick

Rory Burns (12 matches, 733 runs, Average: 40.72)

Rory Burns has been in good touch with the bat. After playing 12 matches, he has 733 runs to his name at an average of 40.72. He has notched up three centuries so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Ryan Patel (12 matches, 604 runs, Average: 35.52)

Ryan Patel has batted in 19 innings and has scored 604 runs at an average of 35.52. He is an important cog in his side’s middle order.

Top Bowler pick

Daniel Worrall (8 matches, 34 wickets, Average: 25.29)

Daniel Worrall is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in the County Championship so far. He has scalped 34 wickets in eight games at a bowling average of 25.29.

SUR vs YOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton has played just eight matches so far. However, he has already picked up 30 wickets and has a fantastic bowling average of 25.20. He has two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes has also been instrumental for his side and has plundered plenty of runs. He has a solid average of 81 and has also been great behind the stumps.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Jamie Overton 30 wickets 791 points Rory Burns 733 runs 650 points Ben Foakes 567 runs 608 points Daniel Worrall 34 wickets 586 points Ryan Patel 604 runs 434 points

SUR vs YOR match expert tips

Jamie Overton has been in outrageous form and has looked in great touch with both the bat and the ball. He can be a great multiplier pick for your SUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Side.

SUR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 115, Head to Head League

SUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes, Jonathan Tattersall

Batters: Rory Burns, Hashim Amla, Adam Lyth

All-rounders: Ryan Patel, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Jamie Overton, Daniel Worrall, Steven Patterson, Ben Coad

SUR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 115, Grand League

SUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes, Jonathan Tattersall

Batters: Rory Burns, Hashim Amla, Adam Lyth, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Ryan Patel, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Jamie Overton, Daniel Worrall, Steven Patterson

