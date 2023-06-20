SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 20, 2023

Sussex and Kent will face off in the 94th Vitality T20 Blast match of 2023 on Monday, June 20, at 11:30 PM IST at County Ground, Hove.

Sussex enter this match on the back of a narrow six-run victory against Hampshire in their last game. They currently hold the eighth position in the standings with a record of three wins and six losses. They will be without the services of Nathan McAndrew and Shadab Khan thanks to injuries.

On the contrary, Kent occupy the sixth position in the points table, having won their last three matches consecutively, including a seven-wicket triumph over Gloucestershire. Kane Richardson will be replaced by Wes Agar as Kane is nursing a minor injury.

Following are the three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction match,

Squads for SUS vs KET

Sussex

Tom Clark, Harrison Ward, Oliver Carter, Ravi Bopara (c), James Coles, Michael Burgess (wk), Danial Ibrahim, George Garton, Aristides Karvelas, Tymal Mills, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Tom Alsop, Brad Currie, Fynn Hudson-Prentice

Kent

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Fred Klaassen, Wes Agar, Michael Hogan, Joey Evison, Alex Blake

#3 Michael Hogan (KET) - 7.5 credits

Glamorgan v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Michael Hogan has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Kent, having claimed an impressive tally of 15 wickets in just nine matches. He has maintained a commendable strike rate of 14 and an economy rate of 8.65.

Out of the nine matches, Hogan has managed to take wickets in all except one, making his performances consistently impactful. His best bowling figures in the tournament stand at a superb 3/13.

#2 Daniel Bell-Drummond (KET) - 8.5 credits

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks: Semi Final - Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day

Daniel Bell-Drummond, hailing from Kent, has been a standout performer in the tournament so far. He has amassed an impressive total of 369 runs in nine matches, placing him among the top ten batters. His highest score in the tournament is 89, and he has also registered four half-centuries.

With an average of 46.12 and a strike rate of 145.27, Bell-Drummond is undoubtedly a strong contender for the captain or vice-captain position in your today's SUS vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 8.5 credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Ravi Bopara has the ability to play both attacking shots and anchor the innings when required. His medium-fast bowling adds value to his all-round abilities. Bopara has taken six wickets in eight games and also scored 220 runs. He averages 31.42 and with a best score of 88*.

Owing to his capability to contribute with both the bat and ball, he is a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of your SUS vs KET Dream11 team.

