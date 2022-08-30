SUS vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Semi-Final 1

Sussex (SUS) will take on Lancashire (LAN) in the first semifinal of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Tuesday at the County Ground in Hove, England. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in the league stage to make the last four. Sussex finished top of the table with six wins, while Lancashire are second with five wins.

Lancashire will eye a place in the final, but Sussex are a better team and should emerge victorious.

SUS vs LAN Match Details

The first semifinal of the English One Day Cup 2022 will be played on August 30 at the County Ground in Hove, England. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SUS vs LAN, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: August 30, 2022; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground in Hove, England

Pitch Report

The pitch is good for batting, so plenty of runs can be expected in the game. Both teams will prefer to chase on winning the toss. The last game on this pitch was between Sussex and Middlesex, where 643 runs were scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

SUS vs LAN Form Guide

SUS - Won six of their last eight matches

LAN - Won five of their last seven matches

SUS vs LAN Probable Playing XIs

SUS

Alistair Orr, Tom Alsop, Tom Clark, Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Delray Rawlins, Oliver Carter (wk), James Coles, Aristides Karvelas, Henry Crocombe, Bradley Currie

LAN

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Rob Jones, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Jack Blatherwick

SUS vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Alsop (7 matches, 371 runs)

T Alsop is, no doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's also doing well behind the wickets, so he can fetch a lot of points from catches and stumpings too. He smashed 189 in his last game against Middlesex.

Batters

C Pujara (8 matches, 614 runs)

C Pujara and S Croft are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. A Orr is another good pick, as he smashed 206 in the game against Somerset.

All-rounders

D Rawlins (7 matches, 202 runs, 14 wickets)

D Rawlins and L Wells are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. G Balderson is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Karvelas (8 matches, 48 runs, 19 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Karvelas and D Lamb. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. L Hurt is another good pick, as he took two wickets in his last game against Nottinghamshire.

SUS vs LAN match captain and vice-captain choices

C Pujara

C Pujara is batting well in this year's English One Day Cup, and the pitch is good for batting, so he's the best captaincy pick for today's game. He has scored 614 runs in eight games.

D Rawlins

Like Pujara, D Rawlins also bats in the top order. Moreover, he also completes his quota of ten overs. Fans can expect him to play some beautiful shots in this game. His ability to fetch wickets at the death can help you gain additional points.

5 Must-Picks for SUS vs LAN, Semifinal 1

D Rawlins 202 runs and 14 813 points C Pujara 614 runs 790 points A Karvelas 48 runs and 19 wickets 645 points L Wells 325 runs and 9 wickets 783 points A Orr 455 runs 631 points

Sussex vs Lancashire Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it's advisable to pick at least four batters who bat in the top order. Making a batter either captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sussex vs Lancashire Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Alsop

Batters: A Orr, C Pujara, S Croft

All-rounders: L Wells, D Rawlins, G Balderson, J Coles

Bowlers: L Hurt, A Karvelas, D Lamb

Sussex vs Lancashire Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Alsop

Batters: A Orr, C Pujara, K Jennings

All-rounders: L Wells, D Rawlins, G Balderson, J Coles

Bowlers: B Currie, A Karvelas, D Lamb

