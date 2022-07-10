SVS vs BAZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League 2022, Match 11

Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) will take on Bay Blazers (BAZ) in Match 11 of the Minor League 2022 on Monday at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas.

The Strikers are the strongest team in this year's tournament, winning all five games to top the points table. The Blazers, meanwhile, have won three of their five matches.

The Blazers will look to mprove their position in the standings, but the Strikers are a far better team than them and are expected to win this clash.

SVS vs BAZ Probable Playing XIs

SVS

Rahul Jariwala (wk), Unmukt Chand (c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Pranay Suri, Raymon Reifer, Roshon Primus, Gary Graham, Dev Thandani, Kulvinder Singh, Srinivas Raghvan, Zahid Zakhil.

BAZ

Saideep Ganesh, David White, Mark Deyal, Angelo Perera, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vikash Mohan, Aarnav Iyer, Nawaz Khan, Arshdeep Brar, Gurbaksh Singh Khaira, Jahron Alfred.

Match Details

Match: SVS vs BAZ, Match 11.

Date and Time: July 11, 2022; 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch is well balanced and should be conducive to both bowlers and batters. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball. Batting second is relatively easier at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, so both teams could look to bowl first on winning the toss.

SVS vs BAZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ganesh has been among the top batters for Singapore and is scoring well in the tournament. He's expected to play well in this match and earn additional fantasy points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

D White and U Chand are the two best fantasy batter picks for this game. Both bat in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. R Primus is another good pick.

All-rounders

S Jayasuriya and M Deyal are the best all-rounder Dream11 picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. A Perara is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for this game are J Alfred and K Singh. Both bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are expected to bowl at the death S Raghavan is another good pick.

Three best players to pick in SVS vs BAZ Dream11 prediction team

S Jayasuriya (SVS)

M Deyal (BAZ)

J Alfred (SVS).

Silicon Valley Strikers vs Bay Blazers: Key stats for Dream11 prediction team

S Jayasuriya - 115 runs

M Deyal - 70 runs and 3 wickets

J Alfred - 19 runs and 7 wickets.

Silicon Valley Strikers vs Bay Blazers Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Ganesh, U Chand, R Primus, D White, M Deyal, S Jayasuriya, S Krishnamurthy, A Perera, J Alfred, S Raghavan, K Singh.

Captain: M Deyal. Vice Captain: S Jayasuriya.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Ganesh, U Chand, R Primus, D White, M Deyal, S Jayasuriya, S Krishnamurthy, A Perera, J Alfred, A Brar, K Singh.

Captain: M Deyal. Vice Captain: A Perera.

