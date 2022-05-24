SW vs TV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match 2

The second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 has Supernovas (SW) taking on Velocity (TV) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, 24 May.

The Supernovas started their T20 Challenge campaign in fine fashion, beating the Trailblazers by 49 runs, courtesy of a good all-round performance. They will be keen to get another win under their belts and seal a place in the final. However, Velocity have a strong side to fall back on, with their top-three of Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt and Yastika Bhatia being key. With both teams bound to go all-out for a win in Pune, a cracking game beckons in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

SW vs TV Probable Playing 11 Today

TV XI

Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Natthakan Chantham, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav and Simran Bahadur.

SW XI

Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Muskan Malik, Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King and Meghna Singh.

Match Details

SW vs TV, Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 24th May 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium did offer some help to the pacers in the previous game, with the likes of Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna Singh using the conditions well. However, the new ball should skid nicely on to the bat, allowing the batters to play their stokes freely. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being par at the venue.

Today’s SW vs TV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia has made rapid strides on the international circuit, making an impact in the Women's World Cup as well. She is capable of scoring quick runs in the top order, with her range being noteworthy. With Bhatia likely to take up the gloves for Velocity, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is arguably the best batter on the women's circuit, with her record speaking for itself. She is brilliant against both pace and spin and can up the ante when needed. With the South African in good form over the last year or so, she is a must-have in your SW vs TV Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur was decent in the previous game, scoring a 29-ball 37. The Indian white-ball captain is one of the best finishers in the game and can also chip in with the ball. Given her form and skill-set, she can be backed to make an impact today as well.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone put in a brilliant performance against the Trailblazers, churning out figures of one for 19 in her four overs. She is perhaps the best bowler in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. And given her batting prowess, you cannot leave her out of your SW vs TV Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SW vs TV Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (TV)

Harleen Deol (SW)

Sophie Ecclestone (SW)

Important stats for SW vs TV Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt - 588 runs in 33 T20Is, Average: 26.72

Harmanpreet Kaur - 2319 runs and 30 wickets in 121 T20Is

Sophie Ecclestone - 68 wickets in 50 T20Is, Average: 15.94

SW vs TV Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Challenge 2022)

SW vs TV T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Bhatia, D Dottin, L Wolvaardt, H Deol, S Verma, H Kaur, S Rana, S Ecclestone, A King, K Cross and R Yadav.

Captain: H Kaur. Vice-captain: L Wolvaardt.

SW vs TV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Bhatia, P Punia, L Wolvaardt, H Deol, S Verma, H Kaur, S Rana, S Ecclestone, P Vastrakar, K Cross and A Khaka.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: H Deol.

