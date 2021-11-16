Most runs and most wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till November 16)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw its three pre-quarterfinal encounters being played on November 16. The four quarter-final matches are scheduled for Thursday, November 18.

Vidarbha defeated Maharashtra by seven wickets in the first pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The Plate group toppers restricted the Naushad Shaikh-led side to a score of 157/8 in their allotted 20 overs and chased down the target with more than two overs to spare.

The second pre-quarterfinal encounter saw Kerala put it across Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets. Captain Sanju Samson's unbeaten 52 and his 98-run second-wicket partnership with Mohammed Azharuddeen helped the Elite Group D runners-up overhaul the 148-run target with three deliveries remaining.

Karnataka pipped Saurashtra by two wickets in the third pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. Debutant Abhinav Manohar's unbeaten 70 off 49 deliveries helped the Manish Pandey-led side achieve the 146-run target with just one ball to spare.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal is still the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has amassed 302 runs in five matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 97. Agarwal has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 151.00, with the help of 31 fours and 11 sixes.

Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 291 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 75 as his highest score. Hooda's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 175.30 and are studded with 23 boundaries and 17 sixes.

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He finished with 286 runs in the tournament, with 75 being his best effort. Rahane had a decent strike rate of 133.64 and struck 26 fours and 11 maximums.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Chama Milind, with 16 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has 5/8 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.02.

Andhra's CV Stephen and Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan accounted for 14 dismissals apiece in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts due to his better average.

Stephen had a best spell of 4/11 and had an exceptional economy of 6.05. Dhawan, who had 6/23 as his best effort, failed to pick up a wicket in the pre-quarterfinal and conceded an average of 7.14 runs per over in the tournament.

