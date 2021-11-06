Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till November 6)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw its third day of action on November 6, with all teams in the five elite groups and the plate group plying their trades.

Tamil Nadu continue to be perched atop the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, four points ahead of Maharashtra and Punjab. Odisha and Goa are the other teams in the group to have registered a win, with Puducherry having suffered reversals in all three of their matches so far.

Karnataka have jumped to the top spot in Elite Group B with their third consecutive win. They are followed by Mumbai and Bengal, who have won two encounters apiece. Baroda joined Services on four points with their win against Chhattisgarh, leaving the latter as the only team without a point in the group.

Rajasthan are the only team with an all-win record in Elite Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. While Andhra and Haryana have eight points apiece, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have both registered a win. Jharkhand have come up short in all three of their encounters to date.

Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh top the standings in Elite Group D, with eight points apiece. They are closely followed by Kerala, Bihar and Railways - all with four points.

Delhi and Hyderabad occupy the top two spots in Elite Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. They are followed by Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh, with eight and four points respectively. Chandigarh and Uttarakhand are still searching for their first wins in the tournament.

Vidarbha and Tripura are the two unbeaten teams in the Plate Group. While Nagaland and Meghalaya have both won a couple of matches, Sikkim and Manipur have registered a win apiece. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have been at the receiving end in all their matches so far.

Following are the team standings in all six groups after the third day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Note: Andhra's win against Jharkhand not yet updated in the Elite Group C points table.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Andhra's Ashwin Hebbar continues to be the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has amassed 221 runs in three innings, with an unbeaten 103 as his highest score. Hebbar's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 153.47 and are studded with 24 fours and seven sixes.

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 212 runs to date, with a top score of 81. Gaikwad has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 161.83, with the help of 26 fours and seven maximums.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ruturaj Gaikwad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021:



- 51 (30).

- 80 (54).

- 81 (47).



- 212 runs at an average of 70.66 with 161.83 Strike Rate. What a form he's been, absolute scintillating. Ruturaj Gaikwad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021:- 51 (30).- 80 (54).- 81 (47).- 212 runs at an average of 70.66 with 161.83 Strike Rate. What a form he's been, absolute scintillating.

Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has blasted 195 runs in three encounters, with an unbeaten 75 being his best effort. Hooda has a terrific strike rate of 189.32 and has struck 15 boundaries and 13 sixes.

Kaushik Al Zazai 🇦🇫 @_CricKaushik_



Deepak Hooda in



75*(39), 50(28) and today 70*(36).



Rajasthan is on a roll 🔥 Another great innings from Deepak Hooda. He is in some form and has a point to prove. 70*(36) today.Deepak Hooda in #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy so far -75*(39), 50(28) and today 70*(36).Rajasthan is on a roll 🔥 Another great innings from Deepak Hooda. He is in some form and has a point to prove. 70*(36) today.Deepak Hooda in #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy so far - 75*(39), 50(28) and today 70*(36). Rajasthan is on a roll 🔥

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Tripura's Amit Ali, with 10 scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has 4/14 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy of 4.16.

Hyderabad's CV Milind, who has picked up nine wickets, is placed second in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 5/16 but has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 9.82 runs per over.

Punjab's Siddharth Kaul is among four bowlers who have snared seven wickets apiece in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 so far. Kaul, who has 3/6 as his best performance and an excellent economy of 5.18, has a better average than the other three bowlers.

