Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till November 9)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw the concluding day of league phase action on November 9, with all teams in the five elite groups and the plate group playing their final preliminary stage matches.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra finished with 16 points apiece in Elite Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 but the former pipped the latter on head-to-head results to take the automatic quarter-final berth from the group. While Punjab finished third with 12 points, Goa were a further four points adrift. Puducherry and Odisha brought up the rear of the Elite Group A points table.

Bengal defeated Karnataka on Tuesday to finish atop Elite Group B. Mumbai and Chhattisgarh were placed third and fourth, with 12 and eight points respectively. Services and Baroda registered a solitary win apiece in the tournament.

Rajasthan sealed a quarter-final berth from Elite Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 with an all-win record. Himachal Pradesh finished second in the group, four points ahead of the trio of Jharkhand, Andhra and Haryana. Jammu & Kashmir were consigned to the last spot in the group.

Gujarat, with 16 points to their credit, got the automatic quarter-final spot from Elite Group D as they registered a win more than Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. While Railways and Assam finished with eight points apiece, Bihar managed just one win in the tournament.

Hyderabad, who remained undefeated, secured the direct quarter-final berth from Elite Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. Saurashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand finished second to sixth in the group - each team finishing four points ahead of the one below them in the table.

Vidarbha qualified for the pre-quarterfinals by remaining unbeaten in the Plate Group, edging out Meghalaya and Tripura for the top spot. Nagaland and Sikkim finished fourth and fifth in the group. While Mizoram and Manipur registered a win each, Arunachal Pradesh lost all their matches in the tournament.

Following are the final team standings in all six groups of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal finished as the highest run-scorer after the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He amassed 302 runs in five encounters, with an unbeaten 97 as his highest score. Agarwal has an impressive strike rate of 151.00 and has struck 31 fours and 11 sixes.

#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy Tanmay Agarwal is in the form of his life in white ball cricket. Everyone is talking about Rahane, Ruturaj, Hooda. Here, Tanmay Agarwal singlehandedly took Hyderabad through to the QF. His last 10 knocks -T20s:62543497*55List A:150543412286 Tanmay Agarwal is in the form of his life in white ball cricket. Everyone is talking about Rahane, Ruturaj, Hooda. Here, Tanmay Agarwal singlehandedly took Hyderabad through to the QF. His last 10 knocks -T20s: 62543497*55List A: 150543412286#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy https://t.co/GH6FVohGOn

Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 291 runs to date, with an unbeaten 75 being his best effort. Hooda has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 175.30, with the help of 23 boundaries and 17 sixes.

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He aggregated 286 runs in the tournament, with a top score of 75. Rahane's runs came at a decent strike rate of 133.64 and were studded with 26 fours and 11 maximums.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Chama Milind, with 16 scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after the league phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has 5/8 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 9.02.

3.2-0-8-5 : C Milind v UP, today

3.3-0-16-5 : C Milind v Uttarakhand, last week



These are the only 5-fers by Hyderabad bowlers in SMAT history - both by left-arm pacer Chama Milind within a span of 5 days.

#SMAT21 Best bowling figures for Hyderabad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy :3.2-0-8-5 : C Milind v UP, today3.3-0-16-5 : C Milind v Uttarakhand, last weekThese are the only 5-fers by Hyderabad bowlers in SMAT history - both by left-arm pacer Chama Milind within a span of 5 days. Best bowling figures for Hyderabad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy :3.2-0-8-5 : C Milind v UP, today3.3-0-16-5 : C Milind v Uttarakhand, last weekThese are the only 5-fers by Hyderabad bowlers in SMAT history - both by left-arm pacer Chama Milind within a span of 5 days.#SMAT21

Andhra's CV Stephen and Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan have picked up 14 wickets apiece in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his slightly better average.

Stephen had a best effort of 4/11 and had an excellent economy of 6.05. Dhawan, who has 6/23 as his spell, has also conceded an average of just 6.89 runs per over.

