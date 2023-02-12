SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BPL 2023, Qualifier 1

The first Qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 will see the Sylhet Strikers (SYL) take on Comilla Victorians (COV) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SYL vs COV Dream11 prediction.

Both the Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians have been sensational in the BPL, winning nine games each. Strikers have a well-balanced side, with their young duo of Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto impressing the most.

The Comilla Victorians, meanwhile, are on a nine-game winning run, with Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman hitting their strides at the right time.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Victorians will hold the edge owing to their superior firepower on the bowling front. With a place in the final in the offing, a cracking game is on the cards in Dhaka.

SYL vs COV Match Details, BPL 2023

The Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians face off in the first Qualifier of the BPL 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SYL vs COV, BPL 2023, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 12th February 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Fancode

SYL vs COV probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sylhet Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sylhet Strikers.

Sylhet Strikers probable playing 11

Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ryan Burl, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), George Linde, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Thisara Perera and Rubel Hossain.

Comilla Victorians injury/team news

No injury concerns for Comilla Victorians.

Comilla Victorians probable playing 11

Moeen Ali, Litton Das (wk), Sunil Narine, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Johnson Charles, Andre Russell, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

SYL vs COV Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (11 matches, 317 runs, Average: 31.70)

Litton Das has been in top form for the Victorians, scoring 317 runs in 11 innings in BPL 2023. He comes into the game on the back of a 47-run knock off just 33 balls against the Rangpur Riders. Given Litton's ability to score big runs, he is a must-have in your SYL vs COV Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Najmul Hossain Shanto (12 matches, 374 runs, Average: 37.40)

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been sensational in the Sylhet top order, scoring 374 runs in 12 matches. He averages 37.40 and has a couple of fifties to his name as well. Like Litton, Najmul is in sublime form and can be backed as part of your SYL vs COV Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andre Russell (2 matches, 30 runs, 2 wickets)

Andre Russell has shown glimpses of his ability for the Victorians in BPL 2023, scoring 30 runs and picking up two wickets in two matches. Russell has a decent record in Bangladesh conditions and is likely to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, with Rizwan and Khushdil leaving for the PSL. Given his explosive batting ability, Russell is a top pick for your SYL vs COV Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rubel Hossain (2/24 in the previous match vs Khulna Tigers)

Rubel Hossain had a decent outing against the Khulna Tigers, taking two wickets for just 24 runs. He is an experienced campaigner who has played in multiple BPL seasons. Given his ability to pick wickets across all phases of an innings, Rubel is a good pick for your SYL vs COV Dream11 prediction team.

SYL vs COV match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has impressed with the ball for the Victorians with bowling figures of 2/27 and 0/19 to his name. Narine is also capable of scoring big runs and could be promoted up the order as well. Given the wealth of experience he can fall back on, Narine is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain of your SYL vs COV Dream11 prediction team.

Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy is the leading run-scorer in the BPL this season, scoring 378 runs in 10 matches. He has an impressive strike rate of 146.51, holding him in high regard. With Hridoy doing well against the Victorians in the league phase as well, he is a brilliant captaincy pick in your SYL vs COV Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Towhid Hridoy 378 runs in 10 matches Mushfiqur Rahim 248 runs in 12 matches Litton Das 317 runs in 11 matches Mukidul Islam 9 wickets in 7 matches Tanvir Islam 14 wickets in 10 matches

SYL vs COV match expert tips (BPL 2023)

Mushfiqur Rahim has provided calmness and stability in Sylhet's batting unit, scoring 248 runs in 12 matches. He is a fine player of both pace and spin and can up the ante in the backend of the innings. With Rahim in good form coming into the game, he could be a fine differential pick for your SYL vs COV Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali

Batters: Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy (vc)

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Litton Das (c), Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam

Poll : 0 votes