T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for 2nd Semi-final, PAK vs AUS | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The knockout phase of the ICC Men's World Cup 2021 continues, with the second semi-final featuring Pakistan and Australia set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Team After T20 World Cup 1st Semi-Final - ENG vs NZ

After a lukewarm day in the office, a couple of key changes might be required for the second semi-final or the final itself. While I will definitely need to replace my English players, there is some concern regarding Mohammad Rizwan's fitness. So taking everything into consideration, here are my tentative transfers and ideas for the upcoming semi-final between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST (PAK vs AUS) on Thursday, 11th November 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for 2nd Semi-final - PAK vs AUS

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup 2nd Semi-Final - PAK vs AUS

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10.5 credits), Jonny Bairstow (England, 10 credits)

Batters: Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 10 credits), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan, 8.5 credits) and Steve Smith (Australia, 9 credits)

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 9 credits) and Moeen Ali (England, 8.5 credits)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan, 9.5 credits), Adam Zampa (Australia, 8.5 credits), Trent Boult (New Zealand, 9 credits) and Chris Jordan (England, 8 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0, Transfers Made: 0/5

My idea was not to make any changes until the final so that I would have at least 10 players and that I could use the 2x to the fullest there. A couple of sacrifices had to be made in terms of Jordan being picked over Rashid due to credits. However, this isn't the case with the Australia-Pakistan match.

Steve Smith is one I believe will come good in this fixture and for good reason. He has an outstanding record in ICC knockout matches and might come into play early, given Pakistan's new-ball prowess. While I don't think Australia will be able to survive Pakistan's new-ball barrage early on, Mitchell Marsh's form is something that I will bank on to get me some fantasy points. And walking along the same lines, Shaheen Afridi should do some damage early on, which is why he finds a spot in my side.

Mohammad Rizwan is an obvious pick on paper but here's the tricky bit. There are rumors around him being unwell, although this is something I would prefer waiting until the toss. If so, Babar Azam would be the ideal option although this would require me to swap an English player for a lesser-priced player as well. Fakhar Zaman is due for a big knock and with the southpaw being lesser-priced than Hafeez, I've opted for him.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for 2nd Semi-Final - Summary

Players Playing in 2nd Semi-Final: Steve Smith, Mohammad Rizwan, Mitchell Marsh, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi and Adam Zampa

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain Picks: Steve Smith and Mohammad Rizwan

Steve Smith is due for a big score for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021

Steve Smith, as mentioned earlier, has a brilliant record in ICC knockout matches. Smith is equally adept at playing pace and spin, something that should hold him in good stead in this game. Now although Fakhar Zaman is my tentative vice-captain on paper, this is only due to the doubt around Rizwan's availability.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Rizwan is available, I would prefer him. However, if Haider Ali were to replace Rizwan, it would mean Fakhar Zaman being promoted to the top of the order, which also suits my cause. There's a lot to ponder at toss-time in the end.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Steve Smith to score 20 or more runs against Pakistan? Yes No 0 votes so far