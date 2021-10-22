T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 11 & 12, NAM vs IRE - SRI vs NED | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The final round of fixtures in Round 1 Group A pits Sri Lanka against the Netherlands in Abu Dhabi. However, all eyes will be on the mouthwatering virtual knock-out match between Ireland and Namibia. With a place in the Super 12 stage hanging in the balance, an exciting double-header beckons this Friday.

Before jumping into the fantasy team for this double-header, a review of the previous round of fixtures is in order. It wasn't a great day in office, with Shakib Al Hasan's exclusion against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the last moment costing a fair few points. However, the likes of Mohammad Saifuddin, Aqib Ilyas and George Munsey did limit the damage to a decent extent. With a couple of transfers still to be used, let's get into the thick of things for the final double-header in Round 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (NAM vs IRE) and 7:30 PM IST (SL vs NED) on Friday, October 22nd

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 11 & 12, NAM vs IRE | SL vs NED

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 11 - NAM vs IRE

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits) and Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka, 8 credits).

Batters: Paul Stirling (Ireland, 9 credits), George Munsey (Scotland, 8.5 credits) and Stephan Myburgh (Netherlands, 8.5 credits).

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits), JJ Smit (Namibia, 7.5 credits), Mark Adair (Ireland, 8.5 credits)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits), Brad Wheal (Scotland, 7 credits) and Lahiru Kumara (Sri Lanka, 7.5 credits).

Remaining Credits: 8, Transfers Made: 29/30

Transfers: JJ Smit, Mark Adair (IN); Bilal Khan, Aqib Ilyas (OUT)

With just three changes left to be made, I will be using two of them for the Namibia versus Ireland game. With Paul Stirling already available in the fantasy team, I will be bringing in Mark Adair and JJ Smit, both of whom can add value with bat and ball. Adair's numbers in the T20I format speak for themselves and he should enjoy the conditions with the new ball. As for Smit, his left-arm pace should be a handful for the Irish, who are likely to struggle against him. Another potential option is David Wiese, whose form could give him the nod.

Only one change remains for the final fixture of this round. However, I already have four Sri Lankan players in Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal and Wanindu Hasaranga, and one Netherlands player in Stephan Myburgh. Subject to a change in the Dutch set-up, I would prefer to bring in Paul van Meekeren into the side. If not, Roelof van der Merwe or Colin Ackermann can serve my purpose as well.

Note: Transfers made to Match 12 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 11 and 12 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 11: Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, JJ Smit

Players Playing in Match 12 (Transfers to be made): Paul van Meekeren

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Paul van Meekeren and JJ Smit (Both Match 11) and Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga (Both Match 12)

With there being limited options for the first game, Ireland vs Namibia, I have opted for Paul Stirling and JJ Smit. While Smit's all-round ability and knack for scoring quick runs towards the end holds him in good stead, Paul Stirling is due for a big one and one can hope he comes up with a sizeable contribution in this virtual knockout fixture.

Wanindu Hasaranga was adjudged the man of the match in Sri Lanka's win over Ireland

As for the final game, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Perera are the preferred options. Hasaranga's batting ability, which is considered to be his weaker skill, was on full display in the previous game as he smashed a fifty against Ireland. With his leg-spin bound to yield a wicket or two, Hasaranga is likely to be a popular choice as a differential pick. Meanwhile, Kusal Perera, the southpaw, has disappointed at the top of the order and is due for a big knock. One can bank on him coming good before the Super 12 phase and deliver some crucial fantasy points to end the round on a high.

