T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 13 & 14, AUS vs SA - ENG vs WI | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The Super 12 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to start with Australia taking on South Africa in the opening fixture of the day. However, all eyes will be on the repeat of the 2016 final as England and West Indies lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium later on Saturday.

The new round of fixtures implies a lot to our ICC fantasy league team. The start of the new phase also brings in unlimited changes before the first game of the day -Australia versus South Africa. Although a clean-slate is what is being presented, I have tried to make efficient changes keeping in mind the players from Round 1 who are in the fantasy side already.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 12 of T20 World Cup 2021

Before I brief you of the tentative changes, this is what the current teams look like at the moment. I have four Sri Lankans and one Bangladesh player in my team, with all of them going to play in match number 14. However, the option of making unlimited trades gives me a clean slate and should help me build a team that revolves around the first two matchdays. So without further ado, here's how the fantasy team is likely to shape up before the Super 12 phase.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (AUS vs SA) and 7:30 PM IST (ENG vs WI) on Saturday, October 23rd

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 13 & 14, AUS vs SA | ENG vs WI

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 13 - AUS vs SA

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (England, 10.5 credits) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 10.5 credits)

Batters: Aaron Finch (Australia, 10 credits), Lendl Simmons (West Indies, 8.5 credits) and Aiden Markram (South Africa, 8 credits)

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo (South Africa, 9 credits) and Shakib al Hasan (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits)

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (Australia, 9.5 credits), Haris Rauf (Pakistan, 8.5 credits), Anrich Nortje (South Africa, 8.5 credits) and Tymal Mills (England, 7.5 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0, Transfers Made: 0/75

With unlimited changes available ahead of the Super 12 stage, I have opted for a matchday 1-heavy side with as many as five players from Australia and South Africa. Others will be scattered around among England, West Indies and Bangladesh, all of whom will play in the next day or so.

I've decided to go with two wicketkeepers in Jos Buttler and Quinton de Kock, who are the best of the lot in the next two matchdays. While there were a few options in the batting department, I've opted to go for Lendl Simmons and Aiden Markram, both of whom are budget-friendly additions who will bat in the top order for their respective countries.

Shakib Al Hasan has been included alongside Dwayne Bravo in the all-rounders' section despite the Bangladeshi star not playing on Saturday. But this will ideally save me a transfer with Bangladesh set to face Sri Lanka on Sunday in Sharjah, a venue that should favor him. As for the bowling attack in the fantasy team, Mitchell Starc and Tymal Mills are the key bowlers with Anrich Nortje also being one to watch out for.

Now that I already have four players from West Indies and England combined, I may already be covered for this game. But a change or two might be necessary depending on the toss, perhaps bringing in Moeen Ali, whose off-spin will be key against West Indies' left-handers.

Note: Transfers made to Match 14 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 13 and 14 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 13: Aaron Finch, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Starc, Anrich Nortje

Players Playing in Match 14: Tymal Mills, Dwayne Bravo, Jos Buttler, Lendl Simmons

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Aaron Finch and Aiden Markram (Both Match 13) and Jos Buttler and Lendl Simmons (Both Match 14)

For the first game, I preferred Aaron Finch and Aiden Markram as my differential picks. Finch is a decent player of pace and has some experience in this format to fall back on as well. Although he didn't have a great IPL campaign last time around in the UAE, Finch has the skill-set to succeed in the T20 World Cup 2021. Markram, meanwhile, has enjoyed a breakthrough year with South Africa and will also serve as the sixth bowling option for Temba Bavuma, making him a good option to have in the team.

Also Read

Jos Buttler is all set to open the batting for England

As for the second game, Jos Buttler is bound to be a popular selection as a differential pick. He is one of the most explosive batters in the format and also looked in good touch in the warm-ups, holding him in good stead. While the option of drafting in the likes of Andre Russell and Evin Lewis is still there, my preference at the time of writing is Lendl Simmons. He is an accumulator of runs and given the conditions on offer, Simmons is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Edited by Samya Majumdar