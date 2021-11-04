T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 34 & 35, AUS vs BAN - WI vs SL | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Another day, another double-header is in store for us at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. While Australia take on Bangladesh in the first game on Thursday, West Indies and Sri Lanka lock horns later in the day in Abu Dhabi.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 33 of T20 World Cup 2021

It was a successful day in the office as my captaincy selections in Martin Guptill and KL Rahul finally came good with the bat. With the likes of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah also delivering for me, I did fairly well going into the final round of fixtures.

However, the task gets a touch tougher in the upcoming double-header with only two players across both games available in my fantasy league team at the moment. But this presents an intriguing task which can be tackled with gun-shot transfers.

So walking along the same lines, here are my tentative transfers for this matchday of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (AUS vs BAN) and 7:30 PM IST (WI vs SL) on Thursday, 4th November 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

Click here for the T20 World Cup 2021 result.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 34 & 35, AUS vs BAN | WI vs SL

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 34 - AUS vs BAN

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh, 9 credits)

Batters: KL Rahul (India, 10.5 credits), Aaron Finch (Australia, 10 credits), Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 10 credits) and Craig Williams (Namibia, 8 credits)

All-rounders: David Wiese (Namibia, 8.5 credits), Roston Chase (West Indies, 8 credits)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (India, 8.5 credits), Mitchell Starc (Australia, 9.5 credits), Mahedi Hasan (Bangladesh, 8 credits) and Jasprit Bumrah (India, 10 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0, Transfers Made: 67/75

Transfers: Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc, Roston Chase (IN); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Gerhard Erasmus (OUT)

I've opted for Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc in my fantasy side for the first game between Australia and Bangladesh. While I expect Starc's pace to be too hot to handle for the Bangla batters, Finch's ability to score quick runs at the top of the order is also something that I am banking on.

With Mustafizur being rested, Finch should match-up nicely against Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. However, bringing in the Australian skipper wasn't an easy task as I had to make additional trade to make do with the credits.

I've already brought in Roston Chase, who I expect to play a part with both the bat and ball. But going forward into the transfers for the second game, I will only be making two changes, with them being Evin Lewis and Kusal Perera.

Restrictions on transfers mean I'll have to go in safe and I don't see many better options. Wanindu Hasaranga has been overlooked due to a credit issue and the fact that he will encounter Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, all of whom are decent players of leg-spin.

Note: Transfers made to Match 33 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 34 and 35 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 34: Aaron Finch, Mitchell Santner, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahedi Hasan

Players Playing in Match 35 (with tentative transfers): Evin Lewis, Kusal Perera and Roston Chase

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain picks: Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc (Both Match 34) - Evin Lewis and Kusal Perera (Both Match 35)

Aaron Finch is due for a big knock for Australia

Aaron Finch is my preferred option as a differential pick for the first game for obvious reasons. He is one of the most explosive batters in the world and is due for a big knock at the top of the order.

With a depleted Bangladesh side in his sights, Finch is a good option alongside Mitchell Starc, whose express pace is one to watch out for in this game.

As for the second game, Evin Lewis and Kusal Perera are the preferred options. Lewis is West Indies' best batter and should make merry against Sri Lanka's pacers. With Hasaranga also turning the ball into him, Lewis should be a good option for the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As for Kusal Perera, he hasn't performed well in the T20 World Cup. But he has the ability to get a big one against a strong Windies bowling line-up, making him a good option to have in my fantasy team.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Mitchell Starc to pick two wickets or more against Bangladesh? Yes No 2 votes so far