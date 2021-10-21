T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 9 & 10, BAN vs PNG - OMN vs SCO | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Round 1 Group B action of the T20 World Cup 2021 resumes with hot-favorites Bangladesh taking on PNG in the first game of the day at the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat. We also have another game, with Oman vying for a place in the Super 12 with Scotland at the very same venue earlier in the day.

It was a fairly decent day in the office yesterday at the T20 World Cup with Wanindu Hasaranga delivering much-needed fantasy points with bat and ball. Although Kusal Perera couldn't deliver with the bat, the likes of Josh Little and Gerhard Erasmus did cover up with good performances.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 8 of T20 World Cup 2021

With this being the final round of fixtures before unlimited transfers kick in for the Super 12 phase, the remaining seven transfers will be crucial given you prefer not to use your boosters right now. The associate nations haven't been too convincing so far in this year's T20 World Cup, with no clear favorite among them. Namibia's win over the Netherlands being proof of the same. So without further ado, let us get into the thick of things

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (NED vs NAM) and 7:30 PM IST (SL vs IRE) on Wednesday, October 20th.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 9 & 10, BAN vs PNG | OMN vs SCO

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 9 - BAN vs PNG

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das (Bangladesh, 8.5 credits), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits) and Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka, 8 credits).

Batters: Mohammad Naim (Bangladesh, 8.5 credits), George Munsey (Scotland, 8.5 credits) and Stephan Myburgh (Netherlands, 8.5 credits).

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits), Shakib Al Hasan (Banglades, 9.5 credits).

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits), Mohammad Saifuddin (Bangladesh, 7.5 credits) and Josh Little (Ireland, 8 credits).

Remaining Credits: 5.5, Transfers Made: 25/30

Transfers: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin (IN); Lahiru Kumara and Paul Stirling (OUT)

Gearing up for the Bangladesh game against PNG, I had the likes of Naim, Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman already in place. Depending on the toss, I will ponder making further changes to the trio I have at the moment.

If Bangladesh bowl first, the need for Shakib Al Hasan and one out of Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed is critical. PNG aren't expected to stand a chance against an upbeat Bangladesh side although Charles Amini is worth a go as well.

As for the final game of Group B in the T20 World Cup 2021, I have George Munsey in the line-up but would ideally want two more players to make the cut. Aqib Ilyas, who is Oman's most technically sound batter, is one I will look to bring in while a Scottish bowler, preferably Mark Watt, should find a place in my side.

Note: Transfers made to Match 8 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 9 and 10 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 9: Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Liton Das.

Players Playing in Match 10 (Transfers to be made): Aqib Ilyas and Mark Watt.

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shakib al Hasan and Liton Das (Both Match 9) and George Munsey and Aqib Ilyas (Both Match 10)

Shakib Al Hasan was the player of the match in Bangladesh's win over Oman in the T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan is the ideal choice for the captaincy ahead of these two matches given his skill-set and the role he plays in the Bangladesh set-up. Apart from his world-class left-arm spin, Shakib bats at the top of the order, making him a great option to have in the fantasy team. Apart from Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman and Liton Das are also viable options for captaincy.

In the second game, George Munsey can be backed to deliver some big points at the top of the order. He has shown flashes of brilliance so far for Scotland and is due for a big one in this T20 World Cup.

Alongside Munsey, the likes of Aqib Ilyas or even Kyle Coetzer can be made your captain if brought into the side after the toss. All three players are decent batters who should be able to make full use of the conditions on offer in this high-octane T20 World Cup clash.

