T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 (Super 12) - SA vs BAN | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

South Africa takes on Bangladesh in the 10th match of the Super 12 Stages of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday, 27th October, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With the New Zealand-Afghanistan clash called off before the toss, I didn't use any transfers. As a result, Devon Conway was the only player I owned from that clash.

Players playing in Match 9 (S12): Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 4.5

I have two players from this match on my team and will further make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 08:30 AM IST, 02:00 PM (local) on Thursday, October 27.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 68.

1) Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Chris Woakes (ENG) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits)) - OUT| Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

I expect the Proteas to push hard for a win in this match, especially after the NR against Zimbabwe. Since I already have Shakib, I don't see the need to include another player from Bangladesh.

QDK, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada are my three transfers for this match. While Rabada and Maharaj will join Nortje as the existing South African bowlers on my team, everyone is expecting de Kock to pick up where he left off against Zimbabwe.

For those transferred out, Conway makes way because New Zealand's next match is five games away. I already have enough England players and hence taking Curran and Woakes out.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 10 - SA vs BAN: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 10 - SA vs BAN

Players playing in Match 10 (S12): Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA) (8.5 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA) (9.5 Credits), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits), and Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits).

As mentioned before, I'm comfortable going in with only five players from this match despite having more transfers to burn. Quinton De Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, and one of Rabada or Nortje are the likely best captaincy options from this match based on the toss and the pitch report.

The in-form Taskin Ahmed is one to watch out for, though. An early strike from him could bring the rest of the SA batters into play as potential fantasy options.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, S12 - Match 15.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 14.

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 14.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Curtis Campher (ALL) (IRE) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 13.

