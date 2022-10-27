T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 (Super 12)- PAK vs ZIM | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Pakistan will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the 12th Super 12 match of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday, October 27, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Players playing in match 11 (S12): Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND) (8.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 0.5

Like the India vs. Netherlands match, I don't have any players from this fixture and I'll make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 04:30 PM IST, 07:00 PM (local) on Thursday, October 27.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 61.

1) KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

I'd definitely like to have more players from this fixture, but I'm highlighting only three transfers here. It's hard to accurately plan or visualize transfers two games ahead without knowing for certain what the changes will be in the first games themselves.

Babar Azam needs a boost in his form, and a game in which his side will start as the favorites could be exactly what he needs. Haris Rauf is Pakistan's strike bowler and in a country he's very familiar with playing in, expect him to lead the way.

Sikandar Raza lit up the qualifiying stages of the tournament with his all-round performances. I intend to bring him in not only for this match, but also retain him for Zimbabwe's clash against Bangladesh three games later.

As for the transfers out, they're all Indian players since India's next game is Match 18 of the Super 12.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 12 - PAK vs ZIM: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 12 - PAK vs ZIM

Players playing in match 12 (S12): Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (10.5 Credits), Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits), and Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits).

As I mentioned before, I'd most certainly like to have more than three players from this match, and I could make a couple of extra transfers come the deadline. Captaincy-wise, all three players can get either the captain's or the vice-captain's armband, although Babar is mostly locked in due to his consistency and high point-scoring ceiling.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, S12 - Match 15.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 14.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Curtis Campher (ALL) (IRE) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 13.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IND, S12 - Match 18.

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 16.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 18.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 1918 votes