T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 (Super 12)- AFG vs IRE | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Afghanistan and Ireland face off in the 13th match of the Super 12 Stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, October 28, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

There were a few last-minute changes during yesterday's triple-header, including an extra transfer to bring in Shadab Khan.

Players playing in match 12 (S12): Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) (10.5 Credits), Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits), Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits), and Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan | Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 0.5

I have one player from this match and will make three transfers to add to that.

Transfer Deadline: 09:30 AM IST, 03:00 PM (local) on Friday, October 28.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 57.

1) Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits) - OUT | Mohammad Nabi (ALL) (AFG) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Joshua Little (BOWL) (IRE) (8 Credits) - IN.

3) Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits) - OUT| Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

I'm going with a balanced team for this match, with two players from each side. Mohammad Nabi should be integral to whatever Afghanistan does in this match, both with bat and ball. His overs of off-spin bowling could be reduced, however, by the number of right-handers in Ireland's batting order.

Rashid Khan is arguably the nemesis of this Irish side, with the leg-spinner picking up a whopping 37 wickets against them. It'd be silly to go without him for this match. Joshua Little has had an excellent year in T20I cricket. He joins Curtis Campher on the team, representing Ireland.

Players transferred out will only play next after a while. I also plan to take out KL Rahul soon.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 13 - AFG vs IRE: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 13 - AFG vs IRE

Players playing in Match 13 (S12): Mohammad Nabi (ALL) (AFG) (8.5 Credits), Joshua Little (BOWL) (IRE) (8 Credits), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) (9.5 Credits), and Curtis Campher (ALL) (IRE) (8 Credits).

This should be a close game, with both these sides having battled it out on multiple occasions prior to this clash. Ireland come into this one on the back of a morale-boosting win while Afghanistan have a point to their name after their game against New Zealand was washed out.

It'll be hard to predict who's going to take the two points home, or if the weather will even allow that to happen. As for the captaincy, Mohammad Nabi, Campher, and Rashid Khan are the three players I'm considering.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, S12 - Match 15.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 14.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 18.

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 16.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 18.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes