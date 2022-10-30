T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 (Super 12) - BAN vs ZIM | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe go head-to-head in the 16th match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30, at the Gabba in Brisbane.

For our fantasy league, we made a last-minute change to get Glenn Phillips, and that worked out well. Unfortunately, the Power Wicket-Keeper booster in itself didn't yield the desired reward.

Players playing in Match 15 (S12): Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits), Glenn Phillips (BAT) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits), Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL) (9 Credits), and Finn Allen (WK) (NZ) (8 Credits).

Booster Used: Power Wicket-Keeper

Captain: Devon Conway | Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 4.5.

I only have one player from this match and plan to make three transfers before the deadline.

Transfer Deadline: 08:30 AM IST, 01:00 PM (local) on Sunday, October 30.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 51.

1) Shadab Khan (PAK) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Finn Allen (NZ) (WK) (8 Credits) - OUT | Sean Williams (ALL) (BAN) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Kusal Mendis (SL) (WK) (9 Credits) - OUT| Wesley Madhevere (ALL) (ZIM) (8 Credits) - IN.

I plan to use the Power All-Rounder booster in this match, and for that purpose, am bringing in Shakib Al Hasan, Sean Williams, and a left-field pick in Wesley Madhevere.

Both Shakib and Sean Williams are spin-bowling all-rounders who are likely to have a major say in the match. They bat high up the order and usually end up bowling their quota of overs.

It came down to Soumya Sarkar and Madhevere for the fourth all-rounder's spot, and his innings against South Africa in the game that got washed out makes me want to go with the latter. While it's unlikely he gets to bowl, he opens the batting for Zimbabwe, and I'm hoping he gets some runs.

As for the transfers out, I don't like taking Shadab Khan out right before Pakistan's game, but it's necessary to maximize the all-rounder booster. Allen and Mendis are the other two transfers out, and I would've made those moves anyway.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 16 - BAN vs ZIM: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 16 - BAN vs ZIM

Players playing in match 16 (S12): Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits), Wesley Madhevere (ALL) (ZIM) (8 Credits), and Sean Williams (ALL) (BAN) (9 Credits).

I'm happy just playing the booster and owning only the four all-rounders for this match. While the other options aren't quite as good, Shakib and Sikandar Raza are fabulous picks with a high points ceiling, and that's why I wish to use the booster in this match.

Needless to say, they're the top captaincy options for this match, with Williams in with a shout as well.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 20.

Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21.

Glenn Phillips (BAT) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21.

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21.

Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 17

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 18.

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21.

